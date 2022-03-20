Reasons why El Abusador had David Ortiz killed

The private investigation carried out by the former Boston Police Commissioner, Ed Davis, on the incident where the baseball player David Ortiz was shot in a nightclub in Santo Domingo, revealed that he was Cesar Emilio Peraltaknown as Caesar the Abuserwho had the big leaguer killed because he had “disrespected” him.

However, the occasion or the specific event in which this alleged “lack of respect” occurred was not clear to the investigators, nor is it clear to him. David Ortizwho said in a television interview that he “would not see the reason why he (Cesar Emilio Peralta) I would like to hurt myself like that”. He also stated that he never had “any kind of conflict with Caesar; for César I was an idol”.

Investigators discover the alleged mastermind of Caesar the Abuser based on information obtained in “a cell” of the Los Trinitarios gang. “It was well known in the gang that they wanted to kill Ortiz,” Davis told the Boston Globe.

They also relied on sources from United States law enforcement agencies and information “from United States sources in Santo Domingo and former Dominican military and police officers.”

brushes

The first indirect interaction he had David Ortiz with Peralta it happened in 2015, when the player celebrated his birthday party at the Aqua Club in Santo Domingo, owned by Peralta. However, Ortiz was unaware at the time that the business belonged to the drug trafficker, according to what he said.

The detectives handle the theory that Peralta became jealous when he saw that Ortiz was the center of attention when he visited the nightclubs that he owned in Santo Domingo, after the athlete’s retirement in 2016.

Another friction occurred when Big Papi lived in an apartment in the same tower as Peralta, one floor below. Ortiz narrated that he once complained about the scandal that came from a party that Peralta had, but that he did it politely. Therefore, he did not believe that Peralta had been offended.

Ortiz moved out of the building before Peralta, claiming that “it was too obvious that there were a lot of weird-looking people coming into the building, and I didn’t feel comfortable.”

The player has flatly denied the rumors about an alleged affair with a woman who had been El Abusador’s girlfriend. Ortiz reportedly admitted through his communications adviser, Joe Baerlein, that he frequently visited a Peralta-owned club with an old friend, but she denied having any relationship with Peralta.

Peralta’s alleged jealousy of the affection that the Major League star caused in the women of the place could have motivated him to attack him, according to the inferences of Davis and Prado.