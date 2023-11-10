Reasons why hair falls more in autumn

And who has noticed that when autumn comes the amount of hair in the shower or on the brush increases sharply. because of hair fall They are seasonality (spring and autumn), stress, postpartum and breastfeeding, and nutritional deficiencies. However, there is also alopecia areata (an autoimmune disease) and female androgenic alopecia, so in cases of female alopecia, it is necessary to measure androgen levels.

What is the reason? Can this be avoided? Alicia Santamaria Orleans, pharmacist and associate professor of UOC’s master’s degree in nutrition and health, explains that autumn hair loss is “a process that is related to natural renewal and is more pronounced at this time of year.” For this reason, experts clarify that it is a development that is “inevitable and reversible” in most cases, since most of the hair that falls out returns in three or four months. The Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV) has a similar opinion and says that hair renews itself instead of falling out: “Out of every hundred hairs we have, there are always 12% to 15% in the replacement phase. “occurs between.” ,

When the cause is nutritional

But are there foods that can prevent this decline? Since this is a renewal process, the consumption of some solid foodHowever, this change will not stop, however, according to Santamaria, following an unbalanced diet with a deficiency of micronutrients such as iron will make this decline even more intense. For this reason, experts recommend a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and a correct intake of vitamins and minerals, such as zinc, iron, magnesium and vitamins of group B, A and C. She says these recommendations should be implemented. At any stage of life, but, above all, in those who are more deficient, such as women of childbearing age or those who are following restrictive hypocaloric diets.

Dietitian-nutritionist Maria Sanchidrian also explains that if the cause of hair loss is nutritional, the solution is to eat a healthy and balanced diet: ” ultra-processed products (pastries, snacks, pre-cooked…) harm us in two ways: on the one hand they do not provide us with nutrients and we lose the opportunity to nourish ourselves through that intake, and on the other On the other hand they harm the intestines. microbiota and the digestive system, making it difficult for us to absorb nutrients from the diet and nourish ourselves adequately. Since it is common to eat a diet that is not very healthy and complete, it is possible that hair loss is due to nutritional deficiencies; when the body is deficient in nutrientsThe first thing he does without is what is not important: hair and nails.

In addition to diet, there is another important aspect in this hair renewal that also supports skin care: hydration. “You have to maintain good hydration of the skin and hair both from the inside, through a good intake of fluids such as water or foods that contain it in high proportions, and from the outside, through cosmetic products. Help us in this aspect,” explains Santamaria, an expert in health sciences studies at the UOC.

as indicated Dr. Maria AmaroThe consumption of certain medications can also affect the hair loss of some young people (it is advisable to consult a doctor on this aspect) or even have to go through the operating room to undergo some surgical interventions that Changes the body.

Similarly, according to Amaro, problems in the immune system, hormonal imbalance and thyroid problems can also be behind hair loss at an age and at a time when it is not considered normal or normal.

supplement

Given this situation, does it make sense? resort to pills or liquids To stop hair fall? “It depends on the type of product,” says the pharmacist. Some that are applied directly to the scalp contain medicinal ingredients, and because of this they delay hair loss, giving the sensation of hair loss. very thick hair», he details. However, it also clarifies that it is necessary to consult a trusted specialist or pharmacist before using this type of product. As far as orally taken medications are concerned, they are only effective if you experience certain “nutrient deficiencies.” “If the diet is complete and balanced, we will hardly see any improvement.”

Nutritional supplement formulas intended to prevent or treat hair loss commonly contain zinc, selenium, iron, biotin, and group B vitamins. In this sense, Sanchidrian believes that “they are supposed to contribute to general hair maintenanceBut the truth is that none of these supplements have shown effectiveness in treating hair loss.

Despite how famous biotin or vitamin B7 has become, Sanchidrian says there is no evidence in randomized clinical trials that supports the idea that supplements prevent or treat hair loss. Does, unless the person is deficient in this vitamin. hair fallSkin rashes and brittle nails are signs of biotin deficiency.

The same goes for iron: If the person does not have iron deficiency anemia, iron supplementation is not recommended. “Only if the cause of hair loss is iron deficiency, are iron and vitamin C supplements recommended.”

In the same way, dietitian-nutritionists point out that several studies show an association between vitamin D deficiency and alopecia, and although vitamin D should be supplemented in this case, “there is a lack of studies to show that its supplementation Can cure alopecia”. Group B vitamins, on the other hand, are essential but easily covered by a balanced diet.

Maria Sanchidrian emphasizes that “you need to think twice about taking supplements without the advice of a health professional because taking certain micronutrient supplements, such as vitamin A, vitamin E and selenium, have been linked to hair loss.” ”

Yes, it is advisable for the specialist to cover the needs of selenium and the rest of the vitamins and minerals, but based on a complete and healthy diet And taking care of the digestive system so that the nutrients we take can be absorbed.

“Studies show that tea polyphenols significantly increase hair growth and that epigallocatechin-3-gallate, the main component of tea polyphenols, may reduce the risk of androgenic alopecia.”

autoimmune disease

There is a type of alopecia, alopecia areata, which can be significantly improved with adequate nutritional intervention. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys Healthy hair follicles. Like all autoimmune diseases, it can be improved by lifestyle habits that reduce systemic inflammation in the body. Additionally, studies have shown that people with alopecia areata who also had celiac disease – a disease that must be ruled out if it is an autoimmune disease – who eat a gluten-free diet have stimulated hair growth. .

Alopecia areata starts with a few smooth, round patches and grows. In some people, it may also occur in the beard, eyebrows, pubic hair, and arms or legs. Start with 1 to 4 cm patches.

As is common in autoimmune diseases, it has been observed that people with alopecia areata suffer from dysbiosis, that is, an imbalance in the intestinal microbiota. Specifically, they contain an abundance of bacteria from the Firmicutes and Proteobacteria phyla. Another reason to have healthy habits that take care of our microbiota so that it works in balance, allowing the proper functioning of our digestive system and immune system,” Sanchidriyan concludes.