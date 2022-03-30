Reasons why he did not return with Chivas

The Chivas de Guadalajara do not live their best moment in the Clausura Tournament 2022 where they are still in the positions that barely distribute a ticket for the Repechage, they add 13 points placed in the 10th place and in the friendly games that they disputed lThe previous week in the United States they also failed to win.

But beyond all that, there are elements that have not been fully concentrated in their performances on the field, one of them is Jesús Angulo, who little by little dedicates more time to the recordings of his podcast which is broadcast on YouTube where he interviews players from the Sacred Flock.

It was Canelo himself who posted some videos on his Instagram account where he appears at the Banorte Stadium, home of the Dorados de Sinaloa playing with some friends, who revealed that they would be part of the Chivas player’s podcast, with this it is clear that after the mini tour of the American Union he did not return to Perla Tapatia, although training restarted this Wednesday.

Chivas is not satisfied with Angulo’s program

A few weeks ago it was announced that the rojiblanca leadership has never been entirely happy with this new role that Ángulo has taken onsince some of his interviewees have aired various secrets like the day Fernando Beltrán said that there were cockroaches in the clubhouse or when Cristian Calderón admitted that he arrived “touched” to training with Necaxa.

“In Guadalajara they don’t like that Canelo invests his time in that, that he also uses the concentrations to record, since they consider that he is thinking more about the interviews than on the field. Canelo has tried to respond on the pitch and look for Chivas to improve. The networks and YouTube is an issue that Chivas has been working on for a long time and only the players still do not understand ”, It was part of what Toque Filtrado de Mediotiempo published in February.

