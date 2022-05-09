Reasons why it has been a success a few days after its premiere – Metro Ecuador

A new thriller is grabbing everyone’s attention. Is about The room, ora suspenseful plot that contains many interesting themes why everyone is talking about it a few days after its premiere.

And it is that so far this story is one of the most interesting for the genre lovers, Well, for many they could seem like a plot oriented to the imagination of a little one who discovers that his room is the best of all, because in it there is a strange magic or if you want a special one that allows him to fulfill all his desires. But, the reality is that behind each fulfilled wish, strange circumstances are hidden that will later prove otherwise.

Even, It will be discovered that he will spend a large part of his life there, because he suffers from the mistreatment of one of his main relatives to educate him and to teach him the most fundamental aspects of his life. Hence, everyone is interested in discovering this universe in which any adversity can present itself to surprise in a positive or negative way through the imagination of the little protagonist.

Reasons why you should not stop watching The room

‘The room’ It has the following synopsis: “In their new home, a couple discover a room that grants their every wish. But having what you want can sometimes have the darkest consequences… With this scenario, the public has not hesitated to discover every secret that there is within this production that is registering the best viewing figures in different countries and that is that its common thread is very variable and the best of all is that you never know what will happen beyond.

Therefore, if you were “hooked” with this production, do not hesitate to know the reasons why it has been so successful and promises to continue positioning itself as one of the best in its genre:

It has an interesting mix of genres: Suspense and terror go hand in hand with this plot, which at the beginning is meant to be a friendly story and far removed from these genres, so once the atmosphere begins to get dense, all the mystery and interest in knowing come into action. what will really happen in the life of this boy who lives on illusions locked in his mysterious room where he can materialize his dreams.

It is entertaining and above all enjoyable: If there is something this story has, it is a logical, friendly and, above all, coherent order for those who want to enjoy a different plot. Simple arguments are handled in it, but ideal to understand that behind that strange place something bad is always about to happen. In addition, it invites to be seen from the beginning due to the very real talent of its protagonists.

It has a first class cast: Here you will find the talent of stars such as: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy, Megan Park, among others who bring credibility and interest to the story that in just a few days is almost number one in various countries.