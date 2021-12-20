Reasons why it is not too late to buy Ethereum

If you think the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is intriguing now, the near-term outlook could be even brighter.

Whether you are about to buy your first cryptocurrencies or a savvy digital currency investor, it’s hard to ignore. Ethereum (ETH). The second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world has come a long way in the past year but in many ways its run has only just begun.

It is not too late to buy Ethereum. Below are three reasons why it might be a good time for risk tolerant and price volatility investors to consider buying Ethereum.

1. Ethereum is a digital leader

There is a lot to like about Ethereum right now. It’s not just a token that arises simply in the hope that someone in the future will be willing to pay more than you. There Ethereum’s programmable blockchain technology is powering real online businesses that go beyond the mere perceived value of what a digital currency is worth.

No other cryptocurrency comes close to powering them over 3,000 decentralized applications (dApp) that rely on Ethereum to do anything, come on NFT markets at next generation decentralized financial platforms. And many other crypto denominations are going through updates to follow Ethereum in smart contracts, but this is still the undisputed market leader in terms of functionality on that front.

2. Ethereum 2.0 will be special

If you think Ethereum is useful and valuable now, just wait a year from now. Ethereum is in the process of being the mother of all makeovers. At some point in the next few months, Ethereum will move from a proof-of-work model to a proof of stake model.

Transformation isn’t just a matter of shifting manufacturing from miners to validators, silencing arguments that cryptocurrency (like other denominations that rely on the proof-of-work model) isn’t environmentally friendly. The migration of Ethereum 2.0 will also make Ethereum faster and cheaper to use. If there are any glitches now, they should be fixed as soon as the update is finished in the next year.

3. History is kind in December

A few weeks ago we published the article “Where to invest today. Ethereum is the best solution to Bitcoin“, Pointing to Ethereum as the preferred cryptocurrency to buy this month, in part because it has historically performed very well during the last month of the year. Since its launch in 2015, the December performance has always been clearly positive except for one December. It’s a pretty impressive ride.

December 2020: + 78%

December 2019: + 39%

December 2018: -20%

December 2017: + 48%

December 2016: + 35%

December 2015: + 148%

If we had bought Ethereum two weeks ago, we would have had bad timing. Cryptocurrencies have followed the bearish trend of stocks and Ethereum has been posting a 17% decline since early December (as of Friday).

The second cryptocurrency is close to the -20% performance it presented in December 2018, but it can still be argued that history is still on its side. Ethereum grew by at least 35% in all but one of the previous six December. We still have two more weeks to close the book on 2021 and the 17% drop from the beginning of the month gives it much more advantage for those who have chosen to buy Ethereum today.

You should buy Ethereum, conclusions

If you are new to this world and would like to start buying cryptocurrencies, move with the knowledge that the price volatility of this type of asset is subject.

So, if you’re planning on dabbling in cryptocurrencies, you might start slowly. This could mean putting around 5% of your portfolio in cryptocurrencies and keeping the rest of your brokerage account in stocks, bonds and ETFs.

Investing in cryptocurrencies could make you quite rich, but as long as you can handle wild movements.

