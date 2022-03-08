Reasons why Kristen Stewart could win the Oscar for Best Actress

Sunday March 27 will be the 94th edition of the delivery of the Oscar awardswith various surprise nominations, but the one that caused astonishment and emotion was the nomination of Kristen Stewart to Best actress for the movie ‘Spencer‘, directed by Paul LarrainChilean filmmaker.

In the film, Stewart plays in an extraordinary way the Princess Dianawhich could be worth Oscar this 2022.

Although, not only would his great performance be recognized, because in each of the productions he has participated in he has shown his great talent, however, here we add some points for which they could award him the grand prize of the Academy.

Kristen Stewart She has maintained her career for 23 years, in which she has played various roles in all kinds of genres and productions, from blockbusters to auteur films, although she has been criticized on some occasions by her detractors.

On the other hand, in the performance of ‘Spencer’, Kristen reimagines Lady Di in a Christmas celebration prior to the tragic outcome. The star develops Diana’s gestures, expressions and postures to perfection, even transforming into Anne Boleyn.

The emotions with which she plays Diana range from tender to desolate. The director correlates gourmet food with eating disorders in a frighteningly beautiful way.

The role allowed her to be in the critical eye, but from another point of view, since her great performance keeps her away from performances that marked her career, which has allowed her to gain credibility with the public and the Academy.

Without a doubt, Kristen Stewart’s work has managed to do one of her best jobs, however, the shortlist chosen to win the award in this category will make things difficult, since they are: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; and Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos“.

