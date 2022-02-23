Reasons why Santiago Solari has not left America

We present some factors that the board could take into account to think about the continuity of the coach despite the crisis that he is experiencing in Clausura 2022

Santiago Solari lives his most complicated moment at the head of the America after adding a new defeat in the Closure 2022. The Eagles fell 1-3 at the Azteca Stadium against the Tuzos from Pachuca and the azulcrema team is very far from the first places in the classification.

Santiago Solari remains at the helm of America despite the crisis in Clausura 2022. Getty Images

The Argentine coach has only one victory in the current competition and a sector of the American fans has already demonstrated to ask for the departure of Solari. However, the Coapa board has not fired the coach and on ESPN Digital we present some reasons why the helmsman would keep his job.

MILLIONAIRE EXIT

One of the main reasons why Santiago Solari would remain on the bench azulcrema is that the board would have to pay a millionaire amount if they decide to terminate his contract. According to various reports, El ‘Indiecito’ receives an annual salary of two million dollars and would have an exit clause of three million dollars, so the azulcrema team would have to pay a sum around these figures if they decide to kick him out of the ‘ Nest’.

The connection of the Argentine with the America It is until the summer of 2023 and if the Eagles continue without taking flight, the board could seek to reach an agreement with Solari.

Between February 26 and March 20, America will play five matches Closure 2022 and highlights that during this period he will face Pumas, Monterrey and Chivas. Due to the cream-blue calendar, the board does not have important spaces to make adjustments to the team and seek a different direction under a new helmsman.

The next FIFA Date begins in the week of March 21 and the clubs have two weeks without activity, so America I would have to wait until that date to make a change and for the new coach to have at least a few days to work with the squad.

EASY CLASSIFICATION TO LIGUILLA

The Eagles meet after six dates played between the three worst clubs in the tournament. The Coapa team is in sixteenth position with 4 points and only one game won. However, despite his poor numbers, America He has a good chance of qualifying for the Fiesta Grande and fighting for the title.

America You can access the Liguilla in two ways: playoffs or with a direct ticket. Currently, the azulcremas are only two points away from playoff places but if Solari and the rest of the squad want to access directly, they must reap an important winning streak that allows them to catch up with clubs like Pachuca, Cruz Azul and Tigres, who are at the top of the classification with 13 units.

STENCIL ARCHITECT

It is a reality that Solari did not manage to sign all the players he wanted to have among his ranks, but the board did manage to sign important figures for the Closure 2022 highlighting Diego Valdés and Jorge Meré, two names that the Argentine requested.

Solari and players from América after losing to San Luis. Getty Images

Solari has extensive knowledge of the current staff of the America and although so far he has not signed good numbers, El ‘Indiecito’ could be the best option for the Eagles to reverse the situation and fight for the top positions in the General Table.

NECAXA WON THE TECHNICIAN TO AMERICA

ESPN’s John Sutcliffe revealed a few days ago on his official Twitter account that Jaime Lozano was the favorite of the America to replace SolariHowever, Necaxa “won” the race against the Eagles and took over the services of the Olympic champion.

Other options that have sounded for the American bench are Nicolás Larcamón, Antonio Mohamed and Juan Carlos Osorio but the three technicians currently have a team.

LITTLE EXPERIENCE AT HOME

When the coach of the main squad is not getting good results, some teams choose to replace him with a coach who is working in the Basic Forces of the institution. In the case of America It might not be the best option due to the lack of experience of its strategists in the First Division.

Santiago Baños, sports president of América, with Diego Ramírez (sports director). imago7

For example, Ferdinand Ortiz directs the Sub-20 of the America and the Argentine has little time as a helmsman. The U-18 category is managed by Peter Thelemaque, who has little experience in the maximum circuit as a technical assistant. Notably Diego Ramirezsports development director Americahas been pointed out as one of the options to replace Solari for his experience as a coach but it is important to note that he did not have good numbers with Dorados and Xolos.

AVAILABLE TECHNICIANS, LOW

In the market of MX League there are interesting names that could take the reins of the America. For example, strategists such as Víctor Manuel Vucetich and José Manuel de la Torre are currently free, technicians who have been champions of the First Division and have even managed the Mexican National Team.

However, both Vucetich and ‘Chepo’ have had difficult years with ‘King Midas’ being fired from Chivas while José Manuel does not direct in MX League since 2020 after being fired by Toluca.

NUMBERS IN 2021 SUPPORT SOLARI

It is true that all coaches depend on results but America would have reason to continue to believe in the work of Solari thanks to his good numbers in 2021.

Despite not having good performances in the Liguilla, the Águilas de Solari shone in the Regular Phase and closed the previous year as the team with the most points collected between the Clausura and Apertura.