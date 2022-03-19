Reasons why ‘Starfield’ is called to revolutionize the video game industry

Bethesda has distributed a new episode of the documentary series from ‘Starfield‘, ‘Into the Starfield: Made for Explorers’, focused on the design and development process of the long-awaited title. The five-minute-plus composition features a conversation between Bethesda Director Todd Howard, Design Director Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Quest Designer Will Shen, and Lead Artist Istvan Pely. Between the four of them, they reveal and discuss the approach the team has taken in designing an immersive next-generation role-playing gamewhich gives players the freedom to take their own path through the cosmos.

According to the creatives themselves, what is intended from the studio is “seek a level of immersion where you feel like you’re not just playing, but living in this world; in this universe.” ‘Starfield’ is taking place in a huge open world where players can do whatever they want. “There are certain types of entertainment that make you feel that way, where you see what the creator wants you to see,” says Howard. “We put players in the position of making decisions, and that’s what makes video games the best entertainment there is.”

Into the Starfield Episode 2: Made for Explorers

About the work, much information is still not revealed. However, the video allows us to see some messages and motivations, such as the angle they try to give to the delivery with user creation of characters and the incorporation of photogrammetry and scans of real-world models. “We want personal interactions with NPCs and other characters in the game to be as impactful as possible, and for that, you have to believe that they are real people and you actually interact with them.”

In ‘Starfield’, one of the key decisions is what part of the world are you going to focus on. The United Colonies stand out, a group that represents the future of the idealized space republic. There are also Freestar, people who live in border territory. Ryujin Industries, the exponent of corporate life, or the pirates, known as the Crimson Fleet. The choice is yours, it all depends on you.

The title will be so big that It will be an even more shocking evolution of what happened in the transition from ‘The Elder Scrolls Morrowind’ to ‘Oblivion’, with more elements of animation, rendering, artificial intelligence and many other features. In fact, the adventure will take place over a decidedly large game map that will be larger than that of ‘Fallout 76’, the multiplayer incarnation of the famous post-apocalyptic universe created by the same house, but we won’t be able to check it until on November 11, 2022, when it launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.