Rebeca Escribans praises Érika Villalobos: “She is a woman who looks forward” Farándula RMMN | SHOWS

Rebecca Writens took a few minutes from his “America Shows” block to praise Erika Villaloboswho has been giving what to talk about for her first appearance at a public event after the ampay that her husband Aldo Miyashiro starred in with the former reporter Fiorella Retiz.

“I love seeing Érika Villalobos whole, hidalga, calm, she is a great friend of mine, I love you very much, we saw her celebrating the anniversary of Preludio”, he said when presenting the video where the actress sings at the event for the 25th anniversary of the theater production company Preludio.

The figure of América Televisión dedicated some emotional words to Villalobos in the midst of the difficult family moment that he lives after the host of “La banda del chino” was caught kissing Fiorella Retiz in the apartment of Óscar del Portal.

“Érika Villalobos is a brave, resilient, upright woman, with well-placed values, and she is not dented by anything, that woman always looks forward and has two amazingly talented, mature and incredible children. All my love and respect for you, a great woman, Érika Villalobos, I love you very much.” pointed out.

