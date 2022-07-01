Rebeca Rodríguez, from San Pedro Sula, is the new Miss Honduras Universe 2022

The candidates were evaluated by a qualifying jury that assessed punctuality, elegance, personality, bearing, communication and security.

After four years, the outstanding event returned to San Pedro Sula, and received the support of Mayor Roberto Contreras.

Within the framework of the Juniana Fair, this Thursday the most important beauty pageant in the country was held in San Pero Sula: Miss Honduras Universe 2022, which was held in the Plaza de las Banderas, Rebecca Rodriguez from San Pedro Sula, is the new Miss Honduras Universe 2011.

The applicants for the event are Gabriela Navas, from Valle; Karla Perdomo, from Santa Barbara; Abisag Aguilar, from Yoro; Cristhel Marquez, from Siguatepeque; Valeria Consuegra, from Comayagua; Ana Barahona, from Intibucá; Michelle Pineda, from La Ceiba and Danubia Ordóñez, from Copán.

Also Daniela Mendoza, from Yuscarán; Andrea Bardales, from Olancho; Samantha Cáceres, by Francisco Morazán; Eunice Argeñal, from Santa Lucía; Soad Zambrano, from Valle de Angeles; Jaaney Amis Watkins, from Tegucigalpa and Rebeca Rodríguez, from San Pedro Sula.

Mayor Roberto Contreras stated that all the events that are taking place during the June Fair generate a spill of more than 500 million lempiras to the city.

Qualifying jury: Wendy Salgado, Luis Ortega, María Durón, Francis Van Tuyl, Isis Córdova, Maritza de Lara, Iroshka Elvir, Júnior Zelaya, Alexa Solórzano Darol Alfaro and Leudys Gonzalez.

Of 17 initial contestants, 2 did not participate in the competition: Miss Roatán and Tela. The first because his nerves betrayed him; while the second for personal reasons could not travel (she lives in New York).

The red carpet parade of the 15 candidates for Miss Honduras Universe 2022 was together with the former beauty queens of previous contests. Finally, Rose Meléndez, outgoing queen, paraded to the main stage.

After the swimsuit parade, in which the beautiful contestants wore two-piece suits plus a beach outing, the renowned Sampedrano artist, Daniel Ochoa, delighted the public with his great intermediation of different musical hits, among them: “My Way” and “New York” by Frank Sinatra.

Minutes after Daniel Ochoa’s presentation began, the runway resumed with the gala dress segment. The color red was chosen for the contestants’ dress in honor of Grupo Carimaxx’s 15th birthday.

The eight finalists are San Pedro Sula, Sta. Bárbara, La Ceiba, Valle, Siguatepeque, Yoro, Intibucá and Tegucigalpa.