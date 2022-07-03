Rebeca Valentín takes a break from the catwalks for sports

The Canadian writer, businessman and speaker, T. Harv Eker, once stated that “The secret of success is not to try to avoid problems, nor to get rid of them; Don’t shy away from them either. The secret is to grow yourself so that you are bigger than any problem.

Throughout history, countless figures illustrate the above: Beethoven, Steve Jobs, Christine Lagarde Y kamala harris, are just four of many examples. Each experienced great hardship at some point in their lives. This, in turn, led them to take risks until they met with success.

To the Puerto Rican athlete, model and businesswoman, Rebecca Valentine, also happened to him. In the midst of one of the most complicated moments she has had to live through, the owner of DEGREES, a company dedicated to digital marketing, undertook the search for an experience that would motivate it. One day, while she was talking with a friend, the young woman from Bayamon He heard the name of the program that, without knowing it, would later change his life: “United States Exathlon”.

Printed maxi suit, from Never Overdressed; and Zara accessories. (Nolan Rivera)

“I have always been a very competitive person, I love adrenaline. Since it started last year I said I want to ‘back to the road’, go back to my roots, go back to my essence. And I worked it. That date always stuck with me, May 16, 2021. It was the deadline to fill out the application. Without saying anything to anyone, I filled everything out and sent it.” said the 27-year-old while modeling some of the trends for this summer, exclusively for Magazine.

Hosted by sports journalist from Telemundo, Frederik Oldenburg, the sixth season of “The fiercest competition on the planet” started on January 17 and among the Contenders there was a place for Valentín. Without expectations, but with determination to spare, the graduate of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico set out to leave a mark on the “reality show” that has already been conquered by two Puerto Ricans: Valeria Sofia Rodriguez Y Jeyvier Cintron.

To his surprise, according to who defines himself as a brave, resilient person and proud to be Puerto Rican, he reached week 15 of 16 that “Exatlón Estados Unidos” lasted. This, the passionate of internal tourism, does not attribute it to a stroke of luck or anything similar, but to the effort and her many years dedicated to the sport.

Set of “top” and pants with lilac hat, from Never Overdressed; handbag, from Mango; and accessories, by Paola Baella. (Nolan Rivera)

“I knew that I was going to surprise many people, even my parents. Since I was little I have been launched and risky. I knew that, even if I couldn’t do something, I was going to try until it came out, so I am very satisfied with my performance despite the injuries, my appointments for treatment, recovery and a possible operation”, said the great friend of Lupita Gavilanes Y Alicia Beltranalso graduated from the sixth season of “Exatlón Estados Unidos”.

Choose tennis and circuits

Far from the idea of ​​​​giving up catwalks and advertising campaigns, Valentín affirmed that, for the moment, he will focus on tennis and circuits. Likewise, he pointed out that like contestants from other seasons, he would like to return to the arenas of “Exatlón Estados Unidos”, located on the banks of the Chavón River in Dominican Republic.

“It’s something that I want to resurface, something that I want to relive, an incredible experience. I can’t tell you that I would give up tacos and modeling forever because I also love that side of posing, modeling and being in front of the cameras.” said who has a vast experience in beauty pageants and television.

Her career began at the age of 14 when she was placed in the “top 5” of a fashion magazine contest. Through that platform she met her current agency, Element Model Management, where he has been collaborating for 10 years. In 2011 she won her first title by placing third runner-up in Miss Teen Internationalwhich took place in Costa Rica and then, the same year, he held the title of Miss Supermodel International.

“I have managed to do several magazines, several covers of local and international magazines, I have had the privilege of doing national and international campaigns and recording advertisements since I was 15 years old for brands such as family Department, Coke, Clear Puerto Ricoamong others”, he detailed while adding that he has never given up on the dream of reaching television.

Before obtaining her baccalaureate, in 2014, she stood out as the second finalist in Miss World Puerto Rico. This allowed him to reach Thailand to represent the island in Miss Grand International and enter the table of the 20 semifinalists. Her biggest dream came true in 2019 when she was selected as the candidate for the town of Golden in Miss Universe Puerto Rico. Her name was mentioned in the “Top 5 ″ of the national contest and she was the recipient of the Best Skin award given by The real.

Among their most recent works is the appearance in the film “Misión Panamá” where they acted Cole Hauser Y Mel Gibson.

A life linked to sports

Thanks to the example of her two brothers -Félix and Ricardo- the nicknamed “wonder woman” for her great resemblance to the Israeli actress Gal Gadot, is considered an “athletic” person. This caused her to practice and excel in various disciplines since she was nine years old.

“At that age (nine years old) I start playing basketball. In my elementary school I did all the sports: from volleyball, ball, track, basketball, swimming and soccer. I had to put a ‘stop’ on it right when I got out of high school because in college I couldn’t with that commitment to modeling and having my scholarship that they had given me for sports. I couldn’t handle so much because I was going to fail at something. But I never stopped being active. I always met my friends for a little basketball game,” said the woman who was part of the only women’s team that has managed to win the Cup of El Nuevo Día and McDonald’s, Colegio Carmen Sol de Bayamón in 2009.

Valentín has also been part of the Flamingo Hills team and the Vaqueras de Bayamón.

Before continuing with her photo shoot, we asked the model about the piece that cannot be missing from her closet. Without taking time to think about it, she expressed that “a ‘bodysuit’. I love being in ‘bodysuits’ and tennis. Some Nikes, for sure, will be in my closet. Just like almost everything in my closet is black. I’ve made an effort to buy colorful things, but if a surprise invitation or something unexpected comes up, I’m always going to grab something black and it’s probably a black bodysuit,” she exclaimed with a laugh.