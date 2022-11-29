Rebecca Hall excited about Godzilla and Kong

They are preparing the new monstroverso movie that will be titled Godzilla and Kong (2024) and Rebecca Hall will repeat as Ilene Andrews.

The movie Godzilla vs Kong 2021’s was a huge box office success as it grossed over $470 million worldwide despite theaters not being at full capacity. Among the notable characters was ilene andrews of Rebecca Hall that he will repeat in the sequel titled Godzilla and Kong.

In a recent interview HSAthe actress Rebecca Hall has revealed details of the shoot.

“I had a great time on the last one and loved everyone involved. I loved director Adam Wingard – he’s such an eccentric visionary in terms of a filmmaker and I really enjoy being a part of his universe with neon twists. The people that make it up are great and the people behind it are great. I was really excited to get to work with Brian Tyree Henry, who I didn’t get to work with last time and this time, we have a lot going on together, so he was great. So, everything was just lovely.”

It must be remembered that the actor Brian Tyree Henry he will also reprise as Bernie Hayes.

What will the movie be about?

For now, there are very few details of the plot of Godzilla and Kong, but it has been leaked that most of the action will take place inside Earth and the two monsters will face a fearsome threat. Furthermore, in order for the part with real characters such as those played by Rebecca Hall Y Brian Tyree Henry do not lower the level of big fights, it has been speculated that humans will be accompanied by the son of kong. Although we will find out all that when it premieres on March 15, 2024.

