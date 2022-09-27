Rebecca Hall is a actress and film directorpopular for her role as Vicky in the film Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona (2009) by Woody Allen.

Rebecca was born in London to a family closely linked to the world of acting. Not surprisingly, his father is one of the founders of the Royal Shakespeare Company and his mother, Maria Ewing, is american opera singer.

Her parents separated when she was a child. Since she was little she appeared in television series and movies like Do not leave me like this (2006). She debuted as a stage actress in the play Mrs Warren’s Profession, directed by his father, a job with which he achieved recognition and some impact. Their first major film role would be in a smart boy (2006), a film in which he shared the leading role with other young British promises: James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

He met Scarlett Johansson first in the ultimate trick (2006), directed by Christopher Nolan, and later in Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona (2008), the Woody Allen film for which Penelope Cruz would win her first Oscar and which established her as a leading actress (with a Golden Globe nomination included).

would appear in period dramas (with fantasy touches) What The portrait of Dorian Gray (2009) or The Rookford Curse (2011) and entered the marvel universe with movies like iron Man 3 (2013) or Professor Marston and Wonder Woman (2017). However, where he has achieved the greatest success has been in adult horror films with films like The gift (2015) or the dark house (2020), Disney + tape for which he achieved several major nominations.