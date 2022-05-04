Rebecca Hall’s Top 5 Movies : Kinescopy





Coming from an artistic family, Rebecca Hall has become with her 35 films a synonym for subtle acting quality. And I say “subtle”, since without possessing an extravagant beauty (although yours truly seems particularly beautiful), her demeanor, sophistication and chameleonic talent have made her a solvent and respected actress, who can so much adorn a cast with a good supporting role, such as starring in a story of high emotional and/or dramatic standards.

Hall has a certain positioning within horror, his records being more adept at tragic characters; With a penetrating and very expressive gaze, the London-born woman has known how to select good roles, demonstrating her versatility, working with renowned directors, and even allowing herself to appear in some clunkers.

Let’s celebrate the 40 years of the also director (she debuted with the intermittent “Passing” last year) with her 5 Best Films

5 – The Town (Ben Affleck, 2010)

Excellent gangster thriller that represented Affleck’s confirmation as a good director. Something curious is that despite his excellent script and a fast-paced direction that maintains interest from start to finish, here Ben is aware of his histrionic limitations, positioning himself as the pivot of the story in an uncertain leading role, thus giving his co-stars of the necessary force so that they stand out with a better structure and of course a greater register. For this reason, Ben’s disadvantage is clear when names like Rebecca Hall make minimal effort and look phenomenal (here as the love interest), within a quite commendable story of betrayal, brotherhood and “daddy issues”.

4 – The Prestige (Christopher Nolan, 2006)

Hall’s extraordinary debut on the big screen, I remember falling in love not only with her beauty, but also with the masterful way of taking her tragic character to that sad end. Hall prints an incredible dramatic sensibility, which even provides one of Nolan’s best films with a dramatic and truthful differentiator that many others in his filmography lack. In short, unlike the other feminine part of Johansson, Hall has in his hands a character that is better built and better supported from the acting side, forming a team with Christian Bale and prosecuting another of the film’s great sacrifices.

3 – Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Woody Allen, 2008)

Although narratively it seems to me to be a very serious slip by Allen, within a sea of ​​themes that never decide whether to be a drama with erotic overtones or a comedy about relationships and social classes, it is undoubtedly the triad of female performances that provide enough morbid enough for this almost parodic story to come out ahead. Johansson with the “sensual” part, Cruz with the “neurotic” part (which provides an excellent performance), and finally Hall with the sensitive part, the most human and also the most dramatically balanced. It is noteworthy that Rebecca was almost a debutant in the cinema, denoting that versatility and greater talent together with others who boasted greater scope.

2 – The Night House (David Bruckner, 2021)

The “causing noise” had rarely been so consistent in relation to waiting for a horror film. The increasingly interesting Bruckner (The Ritual) gives a blow of authority in the recurring topic of “haunted houses”, this being a film that, despite having certain inconsistencies, manages to position itself as one of the freshest ideas in the cinema of terror of recent years. Without a doubt, its greatest value is keeping you terrified at times when it does not “terrify”. This is due to the fact that it does not abuse the “scare”, but rather imposes its rhythm and its noise in a forceful way. Hall for his part, makes that “nothing” and those noises take shape and give coherence to the film, with an excellent and tragic performance, again adept at self-destruction

1 – Christine (Antonio Campos, 2016)

An enormous achievement for Hall in a biopic that has unfairly gone unnoticed since its premiere at Sundance 2016. Perhaps it is due to the true story on which it is based, an unprecedented and unrepeatable tragedy on television, in which the reporter and news anchor, Christine Chubbuck, committed suicide live in 1974. The greatest value in Campos’s direction is the rawness that he maintains in the construction of the character, balancing reality with cynicism and even natural accidental comedy, in a self-directed spiral. destructive that the actress manifests with sober and somber excellence. Perhaps no one knows what was going through Chubbuck’s head when she made that decision, but it is very certain that Hall has approached that fragile ground.