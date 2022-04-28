Rebecca Jones lesbian? Respond to rumors of your preferences

Actress Rebecca Jones is usually very discreet about her private life. In 2011, she divorced fellow actor Alejandro Camacho after 25 years of marriage. She hasn’t dated anyone publicly since then. She has spent more than a decade single but always supported by her only son, Maximiliano, who was with her when she was diagnosed in 2019 with ovarian cancer.

Now there have been strong rumors that suggest he could be homosexual. Haters and social network users claim that the Mexican actress is a lesbian. The speculation has become so viral that it reached her ears. Tired of the criticism and talk about her private life that she tries to keep discreet, she decided to speak out about it and stop her speculations.

“I saw some comments that said that I had already become “on the other side”. Now it turns out that women who live alone are homosexuals”he commented with a smile during a brief conversation with the media on the red carpet of the staging “The Mandela Effect”.

No, she does not have a boyfriend but she assures that not having a partner does not mean that she is not attracted to men. “I still like men a lot”he mentioned.

Rebecca Jones sends a message to Susana Dosamantes

Taking advantage of the cameras and microphones of the media to give their support to Susana Dosamantes who recently shared publicly that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. “I think he’s taking it with the best attitude. Cancer has absolutely everything to do with it. If you’re lucky enough to be found at the right time, your attitude is very relevant.”she mentioned, referring to her experience with ovarian cancer.

He also clarified that he still has cancer but remains strong and with the best attitude. “I mean, here I am still with ovarian cancer that takes half of all women. I am a fervent believer in mental power and I think Susana is starting off on the right foot”said.

Watch the Rebecca Jones interview