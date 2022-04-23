Rebecca Romijn, wants to return as Mystique

We think you remember the model and actress rebecca romijnwho some years ago played Mysticin the first films of X Men; Well, she was not only part of the villains and loyal companion of magnetwho in that version was played by Ian McKellenand that she was abandoned when she lost her powers, but if we do a little memory, before that happened, she was able to demonstrate her acting skills in the first three films of the mutants of Marvel during the 2000, 2003 and 2006 movies.

To which was later replaced by the version of Jennifer Lawrencealthough he had a brief cameo in X Men First generationa 2011 film. Then, this beautiful and versatile actress revealed during a recent interview that she would love to return to Marvelbut it is not clear if they want him to return to the big screen:

“I don’t know if they’ll ever want me back. I mean, that was quite a few years ago when I played that character, but I would love to, yeah, absolutely. It was a fantastic franchise to be a part of. I will love that cast until the day I die. We had a great time together. And yes, I would absolutely be open to that.”commented the actress and model, rebecca romijn.

You will see, rebecca romijnis currently about to premiere the series Star Trek: Strange New Worldswhere he will play A Chin-Rileyso if nothing is specified again with Marvelat least it is in another great science fiction saga, meanwhile, we know that in Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness will have an epic comeback, that of the actor Sir Patrick StewartAs the Professor Xthis opens the door for other mutants from the previous movies of Marvel come back, so the chances that rebecca romijnwho could appear in a future cameo or something related to the history of the X MenThey are not so impossible after all.