Rebel drones over Abu Dhabi. The weapon that disrupts wars

Just twenty years ago they were a super exclusive monopoly weapon of countries like Israel and the United States capable of combining super sophisticated technologies and large investments in the military field. Today they are the equivalent of the Kalashnikov, a simple weapon within everyone’s reach, but capable, if used well, of turning the tide of conflicts by inflicting painful blows on apparently superior opponents. It was also seen yesterday when the suicide drones, of the Houthi militias, hit some fuel tankers killing at least three people at the airport of Abu Dhabi, the capital of those United Arab Emirates involved, with Saudi Arabia, in the conflict that tears it apart. Yemen for over six years. Thanks to the support of the Iranians, ready to support them in the fight against common Sunni enemies, a simple tribal uprising has turned into a devastating regional conflict. And with the arrival of drones, that conflict has nullified not only the distances, but also the economic and strategic abyss between the tribes of northern Yemen and two regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, strong with sophisticated armaments made available by the ally. American.

Yesterday’s is nothing new. The Houthi drones had already proved their deadly effectiveness in November 2019 when they destroyed the Saudi refinery in Abqaiq. That drones were transforming into an insidious asymmetrical weapon, capable of leveling strategic inequalities and upsetting consolidated regional and global orders, was understood since April 2019 when General Khalifa Haftar had launched the offensive with which he hoped to conquer Tripoli and a large part of Libya. In that clash, the Chinese drones, supplied to the general by the Arab Emirates, and the Turkish ones, made available to Tripoli by Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, had become the real protagonists of the conflict. But Haftar’s defeat also turned out to be the best commercial for the Bayraktar TB2 drones produced by Selçuk Bayraktar, Erdogan’s son-in-law. In October 2020, those same drones allowed Azerbaijan to take back a large part of the enclave of Nagorno Karabakh taken from it 25 years earlier by the Armenian enemy. Since then, Turkish drones have been one of the most sought-after products on the international arms market. Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia are competing for supplies, while Ukraine has already deployed them in the Donbass.

In addition to guaranteeing valuable revenues for the bled-to-dry Turkish coffers, the Bayraktar are also overturning the apparent geo-strategic relationship between Ankara and Moscow. The appearance on the Ukrainian quadrant of the drones responsible for the defeats by the Libyan and Armenian allies widened the distance between Putin and an Erdogan considered, up to that moment, an insidious partner, but also a precious one in the context of the confrontation with NATO.

But with the same effectiveness with which drones are helping to destabilize consolidated regional orders, they also threaten to amplify the capabilities of terrorist groups and organizations. Already in 2016, the writer witnessed the raids by ISIS drones used to drop 50mm grenades on coalition forces around Mosul. In the near future, the same drones could be used to hit our cities at the heart. Reversing the purpose of a war instrument considered, initially, the best weapon to eliminate terrorist leaders and minimize collateral losses.