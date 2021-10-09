Rebel Hearts: plot and cast of the film with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman







Throughout his career the Oscar winner Ron Howard he has tried his hand at directing films of continuously different genres. From fantasy comedy Splash – A mermaid in Manhattan to the space drama Apollo 13, from the biographer A Beautiful Mind to thriller Da Vinci’s code, from the western The Missing to science fiction Solo: A Star Wars Story. In his filmography, however, one can also find films of a sentimental genre, among which he stands out in particular Rebellious hearts, which he conceived together with Bob Dolman and shot in 1992. Between drama, adventure and emotions, it is certainly one of the director’s least cited but most fascinating titles.

The film intertwines a real story like that of Irish immigration to the United States with the story of two young people in search of their future and love. The scenario is that of America in the late nineteenth century, which allows a Rebellious hearts to also present some elements of the western genre, while recounting the end of that era and the beginning of the industrial development of the twentieth century. In addition to this, Howard’s film is also characterized by being the first film shot in Panavision Super 70 format and the first in 70mm film after more than a decade that this format had not been used anymore.







Also presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, Rebellious hearts it has established itself as a good success with critics and audiences, grossing around 140 million dollars globally against a budget of 60. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Rebellious hearts: the plot of the film

Set towards the end of the 19th century, the film tells the story of two young Irishmen, Joseph Donnelly And Shannon Christie, who decide to migrate to America in search of fortune. Joseph and Shannon meet in their homeland, Ireland, in a moment of great precariousness. The Donnelly family, in serious economic difficulty, is no longer able to pay the rent of the house in which they live and the owner of the house brutally decides to burn the building. Joseph, blinded by anger at what has happened, intends to kill the man, but gives up after meeting his daughter, the reckless Shannon. The girl, in strong conflict with her family, wishes to flee to America intending to cut all ties with her loved ones. Joseph will grant her wish by running away with her.

After a long and tiring journey by ship, the two boys finally arrive in America, but they immediately find themselves facing the first big problems. Fortunately, to help them settle into the new land, he intervenes Kelly, leader of the Irish immigrant community, who manages to find a small makeshift lodging for Joseph and Shannon. In order not to cause scandal, the two young immigrants are forced to pretend to be brother and sister even if in reality a strong and mutual physical attraction has broken out between them, hidden by both of them. But despite the solidarity of compatriots, life in the new world will prove harder than expected and the two young Irishmen, deeply in love, will face various misadventures together.

Rebel Hearts: the cast of the film

To interpret the two protagonists of the film there are the actors Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman. The two had already met on the set of Days of thunder, a 1990 film, during which they fell in love and eventually got married. In Rebellious hearts the two were therefore already an established and well-known couple in the world of Hollywood, and for this film they received the nomination for the MTV Movie Awards as best couple (but losing against Mel Gibson And Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon 3). As for the difficulties encountered on the set, the main one for both was to compete with the Irish accent. In particular, however, it was Cruise who received the main criticisms in this regard.

In fact, many judged his Irish accent as ridiculous and in Ireland the film has involuntarily become a comic cult just this particular. Next to them in the film are the actors Robert Prosky as Daniel Christie e Barbara Babcock in those of Nora Christie, Shannon’s two parents. Colm Meaney, known for playing the character of Miles O’Brien in the franchise of Star Trek, is Kelly instead. The actor Thomas Gibson instead he plays Stephen Chase, Daniel’s foreman and principal responsible for the Donnelly house fire. He also appears in the film Cyril Cusack, famous Irish actor who has appeared in over 90 films, in the role of Danty Duff.

Rebel Hearts: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

