“Rebel” Holland goes into lockdown, despite 85% of people vaccinated (

It has more than 85% of its citizens fully vaccinated. Yet the Netherlands has been in lockdown since yesterday, December 19th. And it is the first country in Europe to close completely again in the face of the fourth wave. The Netherlands has recorded an average of over 15,000 new cases per day in recent days. Too many for a population of 17.44 million inhabitants. The Netherlands case is unique in Europe, given, precisely, the high rate of complete vaccination and the low number of inhabitants, but it can be explained if we analyze the attitude shown by the country towards the new wave and the pandemic. in general. In fact, for months now in the country the measures of social distancing and the mandatory use of the mask in closed and crowded places have no longer been respected. To the failure to comply with these safety measures we must then add the great delay in the vaccination campaign for the third dose, which has so far been injected only to 9% of the population.

Elements that have certainly not helped in preventing the spread of the Omicron variant, which currently represents a quarter of cases in the capital Amsterdam. According to the Rivm (Dutch National Institute for Public Health), the number of Omicron cases out of the total number of infections in the country doubles every two or three days. And many European experts argue that the variant was already spreading in the Netherlands even before it was identified in South Africa. In the country, at the end of November, one of the first and largest Omicron variant clusters had been identified, mostly due to the flight with 600 passengers that landed in the country on November 27 and originated from South Africa. Many passengers had escaped checks. This led to the idea that Holland could be one of the EU countries where the variant was more widespread.

An unwanted lockdown

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, two days ago, called the lockdown “inevitable, given the fifth wave and the fact that Omicron spreads even faster than we feared”. “We must intervene now as a precaution,” he said during the press conference in which he announced the imminent closure. The lockdown will last at least until January 14th. All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters must close their doors, while schools must remain closed at least until 9 January. The number of guests that people can receive in their homes will also be limited, reduced from four to two, with the exception of Christmas Day, December 25th. Rutte’s decision came after the strong warning given by the Rivm (Dutch National Institute for Public Health), whose director Jaap van Dissel, on 15 December, had already written an open letter to Parliament expressing all the concern of the case and calling for stricter rules. The prime minister, however, in recent days, has decided, as during the whole phase of the pandemic, to “proceed calmly”. He wanted to first review the results of a previous semi-lockdown, established as early as early November and then extended last week until January 14, which included closing from 5pm to 5am for all non-essential services. , including restaurants. However, Rutte had not taken into account the impending danger of Omicron and the cluster created in his country.

In short, the Dutch government, even in recent months, has tried to avoid adopting too rigid measures. Just as it invested late in the first vaccination campaign and is also late in that of the booster dose. This is why many international newspapers now read headlines such as “The rebel Holland enters lockdown”, by laRepubblica, or “The wave of Dutch Covid fueled by the liberal ways of the government”, by France24. Already in November, the media strongly criticized the way the Dutch government managed the fourth wave. “Holland is a case: hospitals as full as a year ago (when there was no vaccine)” wrote Europa Today. The newspaper blamed some of the government’s choice to lift all restrictions at the beginning of the summer, granting a substantial green light to return to normal life, “with the overwhelming majority of the population abandoning minimum precautions. like the use of a mask in crowded indoor places “.

The delay in third doses and the relaxation of safety measures

One of the biggest reasons why infections are increasing in the Netherlands is certainly the delay in administering third doses. The Economist, in an article on 11 December, strongly criticized the government’s lack of attention to the importance of the booster dose. “The Dutch are not used to being ranked among the worst in Europe. But it is at the very bottom of the ranking that they find themselves with regard to booster vaccinations against covid: 4.1% of the population carried out the additional dose, just behind Romania, which is 5%. They started on November 18, months after other countries, ”the newspaper read. In fact, in September, while in Italy and in other European countries the first booster doses were administered to the most fragile patients, in the Netherlands Prime Minister Rutte stated that “the booster dose was not necessary because complete vaccinations of two doses were still effective “.

At that time the infections were on the order of 2 thousand a day. And in September, in addition to not investing in the third dose campaign, Prime Minister Rutte had announced the elimination of the distancing measures starting on the 25th of the same month. The obligation to wear a mask remained for public transport and schools. The government then simply recommended citizens to work from home whenever possible. Instead, to enter bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events, it was necessary to present the Corona Pass (similar to the Italian Green Pass) – introduced however with considerable delay compared to France and Italy – with proof of vaccination, recovery or negativity virus detected with a swab in the last 24 hours.

The results of the easing of restrictions were seen about a month and a half later. In November 2021 the epidemiological data were almost identical to those of November 2020. With the difference that the hospitalization curve was beginning to grow exponentially. In mid-November, the country recorded about 21,000 daily infections from Covid. With more than 2 thousand people hospitalized, including intensive care and ordinary wards. The infections have never stopped since November. And today Holland is sailing again towards 20 thousand new positives a day.

Decisions never really made about the pandemic

The Dutch attitude “not very alarmist” and lacking in decision-making capacity towards the pandemic has actually lasted for some time. “We do not think and work like this in the Netherlands, where the government says ‘you have to do this, you have to do that'”, said Rutte in March 2020. It was the beginning of the pandemic, the most difficult phase. Governments of all countries were introducing total closures and isolation to avoid a further increase in infections. Prime Minister Rutte was the only one in Europe to publicly claim that it was impossible to confine citizens to stop the virus. “The reality is that a large part of the Dutch people will be infected in the near future” the prime minister said, stressing that the executive’s health policy goal was to “develop herd immunity”. According to Dutch Health Minister Bruno Bruins, the confinement of the population was useless because “once the measure was abandoned, there was a great risk of reviving the epidemic”. Prime Minister Rutte’s words on herd immunity came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also decided to back down on immunity, convinced by the tens of thousands of deaths in the UK alone. And for this they had alerted the neighboring countries. Since March 2020, the attitude of the Dutch government has not actually changed. Unable to make a decisive decision, the government has always sought first solutions that could do less harm to the population, only to find itself obliged to adopt more severe measures. “The increasingly unpopular Dutch government has entered a vicious circle, in which it first revokes the restrictions too quickly and then reintroduces them,” wrote France24 in an article on 3 December last.

This also happened with the vaccination campaign. Holland started vaccinating with the first dose later than France, Italy, Germany and Spain. In fact, the Dutch government was unable to organize, in time, the conservation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first authorized by the EU Commission. The whey must in fact be stored at -70 ° C. Prime Minister Rutte had made it known at the time that the country had found itself unprepared because he had assumed that the first vaccine to receive EU authorization would be that of AstraZeneca, developed with the University of Oxford. Instead it was not like that. However, the vaccination campaign continued. In September, the full vaccination rate was similar to the Italian one, and had exceeded 62%.

But there is still a reason behind the increase in infections and the consequent lockdown in the Netherlands. And it is the “liberal” attitude of the Dutch citizens themselves. “The Dutch love their autonomy. Free will is in the nature of the country, ”Mark Bonten, epidemiologist and adviser to the Dutch government, explained to France24. The population of the country, especially in recent months, has stopped wearing the mask. The cities, empty since yesterday due to the lockdown, up until a few minutes before Rutte’s announcement were swarming with people without masks, despite the dense crowds. The Dutch population did not even willingly accept the mini-lockdown imposed by the government in November. Numerous protests were recorded in various cities of the country, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, but also The Hague, with injured policemen and dozens of arrests. This is probably why the government, in some cases, has found itself forced to limit decisions that are too severe.

Now, as in these two years, Holland is sailing alone and this time chooses to take a step further than other countries. Now, however, the goal must be to have the vaccination campaign for the third dose and compliance with safety measures walk alongside. This is the only way to think about limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, which is putting a strain not only in the Netherlands, but all of Europe.