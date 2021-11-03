Rebel Moon: Sofia Boutella chosen as the protagonist

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi adventure written and directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix along with Shay Hatten (screenwriter of Army of the Dead) And Kurt Johnstag (300).

The news in general are still few, especially on the cast. Deadline however, he reported that Sofia Boutella is the first actress to join the cast of Rebel Moon.

Sofia Boutella protagonist of Rebel Moon

Today, via Deadline, it was announced that Sofia Boutella will be the protagonist of Rebel Moon by Snyder. Apparently, the director tested a number of female leads for the film and the Boutella quickly became the first choice.

Sofia Boutella made his big debut in Kingsman: The Secret Service, playing the lethal killer Gazelle. He went on to star in a number of high-profile projects, including Star Trek Beyond And Atomic Blonde. He also starred in the titular role for entry into the Dark Universe of The Mummy in 2017 with Tom Cruise and subsequently starred in Fahrenheit 451 on HBO with Michael B. Jordan, Hotel Artemis with Dave Bautista, and with Nicolas Cage in Prisoner’s of the Ghostland this year by director Sion Sono.

About Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder will direct the project for Netflix, but will also be involved in a production and screenplay key. Rebel Moon, in fact, it will be written by Snyder himself in the company of Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, and is described as a “science fiction epic fantasy”.

The story of Rebel Moon is set on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Desperate people send a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them take a stand.

Snyder defined Rebel Moon a blockbuster on steroids from the prologue de The man of Steel set on the planet Krypton, before its destruction (and which featured Russell Crowe in the role of Jor-El, father of Kal-El / Superman, played by Henry Cavill), so much so that he can’t wait to share with his audience the first official artwork.

