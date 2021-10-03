Rebel passion: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Matt Damon







There are fiction writers who have known further popularity thanks to cinema and among them there is undoubtedly Cormac McCarthy. Movies like It is not a country for old people And The Road, both taken from his acclaimed novels, have in fact established themselves as titles of particular importance, especially for the quality of the story offered. Even before these, however, it was to arrive on the big screen in 2000 Rebel passion, taken from his book Wild horses. The film is directed by the Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, here at his second directing later sharp blade, thanks to which he had won the prestigious statuette.

The book that inspired the film was published in 1992 and represents the first chapter of the so-called Frontier trilogy, also composed of Beyond the border And City of the plain. These three volumes focus on the formative stories of two young cowboys along the border between Texas and Mexico. The next two novels, however, were never adapted for the big screen, mainly due to the lack of enthusiasm towards Rebel passion. The film, which originally ran for about three hours, was heavily edited by the producer Harvey Weinstein, ending by distorting the story.







The original version still exists, but due to copyright issues it was never released. For the fans of the western, therefore, all that remains is to rediscover this film even in its flaws, being able to find there, however, also different elements of charm. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Rebel Passion: the plot of the film

The story takes place in 1949, a period in which the myth of the wild west is now at sunset. The protagonist of the film is John Grady Cole, a young cowboy from Texas who sets off on an adventure to Mexico with his friend Lacey Rawlins. The two travel along the border that divides the American state from Mexico, meeting numerous bizarre characters along the way, characteristic of the places visited. Their wandering eventually takes them to the aristocrat’s ranch Don Hector de la Rocha y Villarreal. The man agrees to hire the two, who begin working for him. To change everything, especially for John, however, there is the encounter with the beautiful Alejandra.

This is the daughter of Don Hector, to whom the man is particularly attached and who tries to protect from all external factors. The more the two young people get to know each other, the stronger the passion for each other becomes. Her aunt will try to warn her, but nothing can stop their love. When this is discovered, Don Hector will not hesitate to eliminate the problem by having John and Lacey arrested on murder charges. The two young cowboys are thus forced to survive in that environment that is alien to them and particularly difficult. The desire to see Alejandra, however, will be stronger than anything and John will not have peace until he has satisfied it.

Rebel Passion: the cast of the film

The role of the protagonist John Grady Cole is played by the actor Matt Damon, although the role was originally offered to him before him Leonardo Dicaprio And Brad Pitt. Damon, who declared himself particularly fascinated by the story, the setting and the feelings present, participated with great enthusiasm in the film. Following the heavy cuts imposed, he openly criticized the choices of the producers, stating that he no longer recognized the film for which he had so much passion. Next to him, in the role of his friend Lacey Rawlins, there is instead the actor Henry Thomas, known for being Elliott in ET – The extraterrestrial.

Lucas BlackInstead, he appears in the role of Jimmy Blevins, a boy met by the two cowboys and who will prove decisive in their path. To get the role of the beautiful Alejandra, the female protagonist of the film, was the Oscar winner Penelope Cruz, already particularly popular at the time. However, she had also been considered for the role Natalie Portman, who refused, and Jordana Brewster, who, however, did not get the part. The actor and musician Ruben Blades instead plays her father, Don Hector, while Miriam Colon is Aunt Doña Alfonsa. The well-known is also found in the film Sam Shepard in the role of JC Franklin e Robert Patrick in those of Cole, the father of John Grady.

Rebel Passion: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can watch or review the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Rebel passion it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play and Apple iTunes. To see it, depending on the platform chosen, just subscribe or rent the single film. This will allow you to use this for a comfortable home viewing. It should be noted that in case of rental only, the title will be available for a certain time limit, within which it will be necessary to view it. The film will also be televised on the day Monday 19 July at 21:10 On the canal Rai Movie.

