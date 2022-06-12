Rebel Wilson and Gal Gadot teach how to wear a blazer in elegant and modern looks

rebel wilson and Gal Gadot are two of the most successful actresses of recent times, who with more than 30 and 40 are reaping success.

Rebel and Gal not only shine in acting, but also as models, and as fashion references.

And is that celebrities have a very elegant, glamorous, and fashion style, with which they give fashion classes to women over 30 and 40.

One of the garments that both wear with great style this 2022 is the blazer and they know how to show it off with elegance and femininity, setting trends.

Gal Gadot and Rebel Wilson Give Fashion Lessons With Blazer Looks

Blazer with skinny jeans

rebel wilson gave a lesson in elegance and style wearing black skinny jeans with a dark blue cropped blazer.

This was supplemented by a black t-shirt, and blue stilettos, looking beautiful and modern.

Slip dress with blazer

For a bold and sexy look, Gal Gadot combined two risky and simple garments.

And it took a dark green lingerie minidress, with a long black blazer, showing a very glamorous way of wearing this garment.

Midi skirt and t-shirt with blazer

Rebel set trends with a very chic, sophisticated and glamorous look made up of a wide midi skirt in white.

This garment was combined with a green and white striped sweater, and complemented with an old pink blazer and beige closed shoes, in addition to a very chic hat.

Blazer and tailored pants

For a more sophisticated look, Gal Gadot opted for dark blue tailored pants that she combined with a white t-shirt.