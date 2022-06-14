Rebel Wilson, at the center of controversy for coming out of the closet, a look through 5 of her best films

Rebel Wilson, who decided to go public with his relationship with a woman under alleged pressure from an Australian newspaper, burst onto the scene in North America with prominent roles in films such as Bridesmaids and A Few Best Men. Since then, has appeared in a number of comedy filmsincluding What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Bachelorette, and Pitch Perfect, and took on his first leading role in the romantic comedy parody film Isn’t It Romantic.

Although his attempt on the small screen on the sitcom Super Fun Night didn’t quite work out, having been canceled by ABC after only one season, Wilson continues to make a splash in the movies. His next project is a comedy movie called Senior Year where his character wakes up after a 20 year coma and returns to his old high school.

Rebel Wilson jumped this week to the front page of the gossip press when he decided to make his relationship with a woman public, a decision he would have taken under alleged pressure from the newspaper “The Sidney Morning Herald”.

The actress posted on her own this week that she was in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma, with whom she appeared in the post.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince, but maybe what he really needed all this time was a Disney princess,” revealed the actress allegedly pressured by columnist Andrew Hornery, of the Australian newspaper “The Sidney Morning Herald”.

The director of the Australian newspaper, Bevan Shields, apologized this Tuesday for the controversy with Rebel Wilson and assures that he did not try to pressure Hornery so that she came out of the closet.

This impasse makes her the center of media attention and it’s a good time to look back at her top-rated films. Here I leave you the best 5 movies of this talented Australian actress.

5- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

A sequel to the popular teen musical comedy Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2 continued to focus on the a cappella girl group the Barden University Bellas and their obsession with winning the championships. Among the most prominent cast are Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp and Hailee Steinfeld.

4- Isn’t Romantic (2019)

Wilson’s first leading role in a movie worked like a charm, as Isn’t It Romantic is in his top five. Dubbed a meta-romantic comedy, the film pokes fun at all the clichés of the rom-com genre. Her character, Natalie, finds herself caught up in stereotypical romantic comedies, the very ones she despises.

She is joined by a cast that also includes Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra in the hilarious film that received mostly positive reviews, praised for its feel-good nature and satirical humor.

3- Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Marking her first major dramatic role, Wilson starred in this Academy Award-winning comedy-drama as Fraulein Rahm, a League of German Girls instructor at Jungvolk camp. Jojo Rabbit starred newcomer Roman Griffin Davis as Johannes “Jojo” Betzler, a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth who discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) has been hiding a young Jewish girl in her attic.

The Taika Waititi film looks at the history of Adolf Hitler and the concept of war through a comedic lens, with Hitler as Jojo’s imaginary friend. Wilson is responsible for one of Jojo Rabbit’s best quotes when he talks about having 18 children for Germany.

2- Pitch Perfect (2012)

Both of the Pitch Perfect films rank in the top five of Wilson’s films, which is hardly surprising given how popular the films are. The first film, like the second, also follows the a cappella girl group at Barden University and their attempts to win Nationals.

In this film, Wilson as “Fat Amy” auditions to join the group and succeeds. She is responsible for many of the funniest scenes in the film, although she rivals other great characters played by Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine. and Ben Platt. One of the best performances on Pitch Perfect is Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA,” which comes after the girls feel down because Amy gets shot by a burrito bullet.

1- Bridesmaid (2011)

Not surprisingly, the film that marked Wilson’s breakout role is the one that ranks highest. Marking its place in pop culture history as one of the funniest female-led comedy films, Bridesmaids is also the first film produced by Judd Apatow to receive an Academy Award nomination.

The film, written by Kristen Wiig, stars Wiig along with Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne and Wendi McLendon-Covey as bridesmaids to her friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). But what is supposed to be a perfect wedding turns out to be the complete opposite. Wilson has a small but defining role as Brynn, Wiig’s character’s eccentric British roommate.