Rebel Wilson becomes Britney Spears in a new video for a Netflix movie

Rebel Wilson has recreated a famous video of Britney Spears, (You drive me) Crazy, emulating the singer for the upcoming Netflix comedy entitled Senior Year.

Rebel Wilson released a short video where we see it as Britney Spears, recreating the iconic video (You drive me) Crazy apparently for his new film, the Comedy by Netflix Senior Year.

The actress, 41, recently recreated Britney Spears’ iconic 1999 music video, wearing a shiny emerald green top and black pants similar to the singer’s in the original video. Rebel Wilson also dedicated a message of love for Britney on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes photo of the video: “My life is CRAZY right now. Britney I love you”.

Rebel Wilson’s post came after the star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Netflix comedy, titled Senior Year, so it’s assumed that this reimagining of the video will be featured right in the film.

Apparently from some anticipations, the comedy should arrive in 2022, as the actress has made clear through other small spoilers. According to a synopsis published on IMDb, Senior Year follows Rebel Wilson as a 37-year-old woman, who one day wakes up from her coma after 20 years and returns to high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.


