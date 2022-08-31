Rebel Wilson dares with the ‘Barbiecore’ trend

Few are the ‘celebrities’ who have not yet opted for the viral trend of ‘Barbiecore’. That novelty that increased in the ‘street style’ of those who know the most in terms of fashion as a result of the latest ‘Barbie’ movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Since then, fuchsia pink has become the quintessential color of the streets of all cities in the world, without exception. And also in the most striking shade of the wardrobe of the famous. Among which today is Rebel Wilson.

The star of such iconic films as ‘Senior Year’ or ‘Pitch Perfect’ opted for the ‘total looks’ in this striking color with a set that, surely, did not leave anyone present indifferent. He wore it during his attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium to enjoy the US Open along with other renowned characters such as Hugh Jackman, Bella Hadid or Anna Wintour. But, we have not the slightest doubt, all eyes were directed at the actress.

With a set made from a midi-dress and one cropped jacket also a super trend, it was practically impossible not to be the focus of attention.

Jean CatuffeGetty Images

Jean CatuffeGetty Images

Rebel Wilson arrived at the special appointment with her current partner, Ramona Agruma. Both looked super in love while enjoying the tennis match in which the iconic Serena Williams came out the winner

The outfits they chose had nothing to do with it. Agruma chose a classic black dress in which her elegant ‘bobo’ collar stood out in contrasting white. Against this dark hue, the ‘total look’ in fuchsia that the actress wore stood out even more.

The model was formulated from a midi dress with wide straps and a straight structure that reminds us a little of the popular 60’s pin up dresses thanks to its design and cut. She combined it with a long-sleeved jacket in the same color with a high collar and large button detail. Of course, it stands out above all for being ‘crop’. Another novelty that sets the trend for the season.

With this look worn by Rebel, we can confirm the overwhelming virality of this current trend. Who will be the next to dare with her?