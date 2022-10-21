Rebel Wilson films Kourtney Kardashian and Travis recreating a proposal

Kardashian star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement and actor Rebel Wilson got to snap some behind-the-scenes footage. Kourtney and Travis have been together since early 2021 and they got engaged on October 17, 2021 in Montecito, California. The two then tied the knot earlier this year in Portofino, Italy.

Rebel captured two videos on his Instagram Story of Travis’ recreation of the proposal in Montecito, California. Rebel posted the first video zooming in on the rose-filled beach after hearing classical music outside and ended the caption, “enjoy the lovebirds.” During the second video, Rebel was able to capture Kourtney and Travis walking through the roses while live music played, calling the event “too cute.” According to People, it looks like the proposal recreation will appear in the upcoming Season 3 of The Kardashians, as there appeared to be a camera crew on the beach filming the two newlyweds as well.

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her comeback proposal

Rebel wasn’t the only one posting for the special celebration, Kourtney made sure to include some throwback photos on her Instagram from the actual proposal. She simply captioned it “October 17” and Travis was quick to respond, showing his immense love for her “I will love you forever, today and everyday.” According to Atelier Ashley Flower owner Ashley Greer, the initial cost of setting up Kourtney and Travis’ proposal would be around $54,000. However, since the flowers presented by Rebel seemed to be on a smaller scale than the original proposal, it would have been a bit cheaper.

The two newlyweds are apparently adjusting very well to married life. They seem to be completely in love and aren’t afraid to share that with the world. Not to mention the support Kourtney and Travis provide each other. If the proposal recreation happens on The Kardashians season 3, fans will be able to feel connected to the two during their special moment. Also, it can help Kourtney share her marriage more with the public through the show.

Even though The Kardashians season 2 is still streaming on Hulu, Rebel may have given fans something to look forward to when it comes to the new season. It’s nice to see others, like Rebel, supporting the two newlyweds’ relationship even if it’s from afar. The show looked gorgeous from the videos alone, but hopefully soon fans can watch Kourtney live out her happily ever after version with Travis.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu

Source: People, Rebel Wilson/Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram