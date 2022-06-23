Rebel Wilson from ‘Pitch Perfect’ found love in a Disney princess

australian actress rebel wilson He released a news that surprised all his followers. These are the details.

The star of “Pitch Perfect”, Rebel Wilson confirmed that after several years of searching for love, she found her better half.

the recognized actress who has been in the news for his radical physical change now surprises with a new love.

It should be noted that Rebel Wilson has made many characters in the film industry and is one of the most sought-after actresses.

She surprised with her weight loss and announced that she underwent a diet and training routines to achieve it.

Now with his new figure he feels better and told some details of his life, among them, that some producers offered him a lot of money so that he would not lose weight.

Rebel Wilson Says She Found Her ‘Disney Princess’

In this month of June during the celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, the Australian rebel wilson He gave great news to his followers.

Through his Instagram account, he confirmed that he has found his new love and it is not a man, but a woman.

The actress, who has only publicly dated men, revealed that she had been looking for her Prince Charming but found a Disney princess.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess,” the 42-year-old Australian actress wrote.

It is about the announcement of his relationship with Ramona Agruma, founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a well-known clothing brand that is in Los Angeles.

the couple of rebel wilson She is also an ambassador for the jewelry brand Bee Goddess.

After their publication, both have received the support of their followers and other celebrities, including Anna Kendrick, who wrote a comment: “I love you both like crazy.”

Before formalizing their new relationship, the actress had dated the Anheuser-Busch heir, Jacob Busch, but this did not work out.

“There were times, I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great, but there were some times where I was probably putting up with what I shouldn’t. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship,” she said. rebel wilson in an interview for People.

