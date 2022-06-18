Rebel Wilson has not come out of the closet, she has been forced out of it

Every year we come up with many reasons to celebrate Pride but, in the middle of 2022, we have a couple more. The first is that, in the second decade of the 21st century, the media continue to bring celebrities out of the closet. The second, that it is news that someone belongs to the LGTBI + collective. That is why the case of rebel wilsonwho has just come out of the closet, is especially bloody in this month of Pride since the actress revealed just a few days ago that his new partner is a woman. But it has been known that this was not entirely voluntary but an Australian tabloid pressured her to tell Or would they do it first?

Rebel herself confirmed that an Australian tabloid (Sydney Morning Heraldfor more information) had put her between a rock and a hard place and she was forced to tell that she was in love with a woman because, otherwise, they were going to get ahead of him and they were going to publish it. We don’t know where to begin listing EVERYTHING bad about this situation, from start to finish.

Why does Rebel Wilson have to tell the world that her new partner is a woman?

Sexual orientation belongs to the private sphere. What do you want to make it public and tell that you have 1, 2, 3 or a thousand partners, of the same sex as yours or the opposite? Perfect. What do you not want to tell? Perfect too. There are not a few celebrities who have wanted to make it public and become champions of the LGTBI + movement, but it is totally respectable who simply does not want to speak publicly about such an intimate facet of life. There are characters who have simply come out of the closet without a single statement, leading their normal lives and letting themselves be seen with their new partners -who have turned out to be of the same sex-, as they have done Cara Delevingne or Kristen Stewart. They have not wanted to explain or hide, they have only continued with their existence because, after all, they do not owe ANYONE an explanation about what they do.

What is totally unacceptable is putting more or less pressure on someone to come out of the closet. Own Neil Patrick Harris, icon of the LGTBI + community for decades, had a ‘push’ type exit, like that of Rebel Wilson, because the blogger Pérez Hilton began to spread rumors about his sexuality, as he himself said. Thus, in 2006 he revealed that he was gay from the cover of the magazine People so he could tell his own story and on his own terms, and not let the tabloids create their own by tying up loose ends (and never official sources). Something similar has happened to Rebel, 16 years later.