Rebel Wilson returns to high school in ‘Senior Year’, the new comedy coming to Netflix

United States.- Netflix has released the official trailer for SeniorYear for your next comedy filmstarring rebel wilson. It is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, May 13.

The video, which you can view below along with key art and images, features Wilson as he portrays a woman from 37 years who just woke up from a coma 20 years. She returns to a completely different high school to fulfill the goals she set for her senior year before her accident.

Senior Year stars Rebel WilsonSam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender Y Avantika.

After a cheerleader falls out of a pyramid and enters a 20-year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status, and reclaim the crown of prom queen that she owes. he escaped,” reads the synopsis

Senior Year is run by Alex Hardcastle from a screenplay written by Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli and Brandon Scott-Jones, based on the story of Knauer and Pielli. Producers are Wilson, Todd Garner, Timothy M. Bourne and Chris Bender, with Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner serving as executive producers.