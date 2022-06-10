Rebel Wilson Says He’s Dating a Woman and Found His ‘Disney Princess’

olivertapia

(CNN) – Rebel Wilson revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month as she introduced the world to her “Disney princess.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star, who has only publicly dated men, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess,” the 42-year-old Australian actress wrote alongside a photo of herself with Agruma.

Rebel Wilson added hearts, the rainbow emoji commonly used to express LGBTQ identity and pride, as well as the hashtag #LoveIsLove to the post shared with her 11 million followers.

According to Agruma’s Instagram bio, she is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a clothing brand based in Los Angeles, as well as being an ambassador for the jewelry brand Bee Goddess.

Since then, Rebel Wilson has received an outpouring of support from fans and other celebrities, including her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Kendrick, who wrote, “I love you both like crazy.”

“Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer also took to the comments section to congratulate her, with the message, “So much love!”

Rebel Wilson, who previously dated Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch, hinted that she had found love again when she spoke to People magazine for its cover story last month.

“We talked on the phone for weeks before we met. And that was a really good way of getting to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old school in that sense, very romantic.”

Although she stopped short of revealing the identity of her love interest, she did say that what she wanted in a partner changed after going through the process of finding more self-esteem.

“There were times, I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great, but there were some times where I was probably putting up with what I shouldn’t be,” she explained. “So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

