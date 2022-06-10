Rebel Wilson shares photo of her girlfriend, she is happily in a relationship with a woman

rebel wilson He has come out as gay and announced that he has found his “Disney princess” in his new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture of her and her girlfriend writing: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe What I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.”, and added some rainbow and love heart emojis along with the message. 💗🏳️‍🌈💗

Her 10.9 million followers couldn’t wait to congratulate her on finding happiness and filled the post with messages of great support and love.

So far, apart from her post, Rebel hasn’t spoken about her new love, which is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer and owner of the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon.according to People.

The newly formed couple comes a year after Rebel split from Jacob Busch and just in celebration of a month of peaceful protest and political awareness of current issues facing the community.

In May, Wilson mentioned on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s “U Up” podcast that he was “happily” in a relationship, but did not reveal the identity of his partner.

“Now I am happily in a relationship. I met him thanks to a friend. We talked on the phone for weeks before we met. And that was a really nice way to get to know each other. It was a bit old school in that sense, very romantic,” she confessed.

