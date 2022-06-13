Entertainment

Rebel Wilson: they accuse an Australian newspaper of pressuring the actress to come out of the closet

Actress Rebel Wilson revealed this Friday that she is in a relationship with dressmaker Ramona Agruma.

An Australian outlet is facing criticism after allegedly pressuring actress Rebel Wilson to reveal her relationship with designer Ramona Agruma.

The interpreter, known for her roles in pitch-perfect Y bridesmaidsannounced this Friday on Instagram that he had found his “Disney princess”, in reference to the dressmaker.

But on Saturday the Sydney Morning Herald revealed that he knew about the relationship before it became public and that he had given Wilson two days to comment.

After this publication, LGBTQ + activists took to the networks in rejection of what they called an attempt to “take her out of the closet”.

