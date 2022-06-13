Rebel Wilson: they accuse an Australian newspaper of pressuring the actress to come out of the closet

2 hours

Actress Rebel Wilson revealed this Friday that she is in a relationship with dressmaker Ramona Agruma.

An Australian outlet is facing criticism after allegedly pressuring actress Rebel Wilson to reveal her relationship with designer Ramona Agruma.

The interpreter, known for her roles in pitch-perfect Y bridesmaidsannounced this Friday on Instagram that he had found his “Disney princess”, in reference to the dressmaker.

But on Saturday the Sydney Morning Herald revealed that he knew about the relationship before it became public and that he had given Wilson two days to comment.

After this publication, LGBTQ + activists took to the networks in rejection of what they called an attempt to “take her out of the closet”.

The newspaper now denies putting pressure on Wilson, saying he had “simply asked questions.”

Amidst the controversy, the 42-year-old entertainer responded to a Twitter post that said she had chosen not to disclose her sexual orientation. Wilson commented that it was a “difficult situation, which she tries to handle gracefully”.

The photo of Wilson alongside his partner Agruma sparked a wave of congratulations from fans and celebrity friends, along with more than 1.6 million likes.

The Herald’s allegations

A day after the announcement, Herald columnist Andrew Hornery revealed that the paper knew about the relationship and contacted Wilson’s representatives Thursday morning, reportedly “with great caution and respect,” for comment.

In the Private Sydney column, Hornery said: “In a perfect world, celebrity same-sex relationships should be a redundant concept in 2022. Love is love, right?”

“As Rebel Wilson knows, we do not live in a perfect world,” he added.

“So, it was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet sent an email to Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with Los Angeles casual wear designer Ramona. Agruma, before posting a single word.”

Hornery went on to criticize Wilson, saying that he instead “chose to downplay the story”, adding that “his choice to ignore our tactful, genuine and honest inquiries was, in our opinion, disappointing.”

The critics

BBC reporter Megha Mohan was among those who criticized the media’s journalistic methods and the tone of the article on social media: “I’m still reeling from the fact that a post gave someone a 2022 deadline.” .

“Maybe I’m just incredibly naive, but that’s what I imagined the ’90s tabloid press to be like and most journalists have had a big change in standards since then.”

A spokesman for the UK organization Stonewall said: “Coming out is a deeply personal decision. The individual must decide when and how to do it, on their own terms.”

“It’s just not okay to come out to LGBTQ+ people or pressure us to come out. The media needs to be careful not to sensationalize LGBTQ+ lives and relationships.”

But Herald publisher Bevan Shields denied the paper had sued Wilson and said it had not made a decision about what would have been published.

“I had made no decision about publication, and the Herald’s decision on what to do would have been informed by any response provided by Wilson,” he said.

Shields added that Private Sydney was a column “in which the writer’s interaction with his subjects is often part of the story”, adding that it was not “standard news”.