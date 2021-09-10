Rebel Wilson unrecognizable in Pitch Perfect anniversary costume photos

The cast of Pitch Perfect gathered on the beach for a group photo session. And there’s also an unrecognizable Rebel Wilson!

Rebel Wilson posted a photo along with the rest of the cast of Pitch Perfect, the all-female comedy that this year celebrates 10 years since the beginning of production. The cast of the 2012 musical film also includes Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp. The film tells the story of an a cappella group from a women’s college. The film was a real box office success and spawned two sequels. The film’s success was partly due to the growing interest in a cappella music, particularly spurred by two 2009 shows, reality TV The Sing-Off and the series Glee.

The first film in the series follows the Bellas, a vocal group from Barden University that is looking for new members after an embarrassing incident at the finals of the last school a cappella music championship. Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick), a freshman who wants to become a successful DJ, catches the attention of one of the leaders of the group who hears her singing in the shower. Chloe Beale (Snow) convinces Beca to audition to join the singing group. Rebel Wilson’s character, who goes by the name “Fat Amy,” joins the Bellas after claiming to be “Tasmania’s best singer with teeth”. Wilson’s character is responsible for many of the film’s funniest moments, both as a solo artist and as a duo with Adam Devine, who plays her love interest, Bumper Allen. Bumper directs the Treblemakers, an all-male a cappella group that competes against the Bellas.

Almost ten years after the first Pitch Perfect, Rebel Wilson shared a series of photos on Instagram depicting her along with the rest of the cast. The group gathered on a beach near Tahiti to celebrate 10 years since they met. The photos also feature Barden Bellas, Shelley Regner and Chrissie Fit.

