Rebel Wilson’s age ‘lie’ led to ‘surreal’ court case

Some actors later confessed to lying to get a part. Many, like Mila Kunis, have joked that they didn’t tell the truth about how old they are. But others, like Rebel Wilson, have gone to court when misinformation about their age was spread.

Rebel Wilson sued a publication for claiming she lied about her age

Australian actress Rebel Wilson smiles outside the Victoria Supreme Court on June 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. After a three-week trial, a jury of six has returned unanimous verdicts in favor of Wilson. Rebel Wilson launched the action Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman’s Day, for a series of articles that she claims portrayed her as a serial liar and cost her roles in Hollywood movies. | Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is a renowned comedian, writer, and actor. However, he apparently lied about his age. In 2015, Woman’s Day, an Australian magazine, claimed that the Australian actress had misled the world about her life, including her birth name, age and education, according to a MsMojo video on YouTube.

The Perfect tone The actress had previously stated in interviews that she grew up in the Sydney ghetto and spent a year in Zimbabwe, where she claimed to have climbed into a cage with a leopard and contracted malaria from mosquito bites.

The publication also alleged that Wilson incorrectly stated that he was 29 years old. Wilson is currently 42, which means he would have been around 30 years old in 2015. Woman’s Day contradicted the actor’s story stating that he had a different upbringing and named her after his age.

The story drew international attention, with some publications even confirming the actor’s real age. Wilson took Woman’s Day’s publisher, Bauer Media Group, to court and sued it for defamation. He denied claiming to be 29 years old and said he only deflected questions about his age from him.

Wilson won the suit and was awarded A$4,500,000 in damages, but the company appealed and got the amount reduced to A$600,000. Wilson launched a counter-appeal, but it was rejected.

Wilson’s Career Highlights

Wilson is famous in her native country for her roles on the comedy show. The Cradle, where he gave life to several characters. Her first role in Hollywood was in the 2011 film. Bridesmaidswhere she played Brynn, a role written specifically for her.

That same year, Variety named it ‘Top Ten Comics to Watch For 2011’. She got a role in What to expect when you’re expecting Y struck by lightning Next year. She also lent her voice to the hit animation. Ice Age: Continental Drift. Later that year, she got her breakout performance playing Fat Amy in Perfect tonefor which he received critical acclaim and several awards.

Wilson reprized his role for two more Perfect tone sequels. The actor was ready to voice a character in Kung fu panda 3 but was replaced by Kate Hudson. she has appeared in cats, How to be single, Grimsby, Y Hustle.

Wilson received rejection from his team for losing weight

Wilson had cultivated a reputation as Hollywood’s stereotypical “funny fat girl” and was subsequently cast as such. Her trait helped her make money, but the actress decided to go on a health journey amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She took a health conscious approach to losing weight.

As the world praised the actress, she revealed that her team was against the entire process. The actress told the BBC that her decision to get in shape was a major argument between her and her team. The actor said they didn’t want her to lose weight because he wouldn’t get any more roles. The decision was more for her health than trying to appear different.

