Rebellious Hearts: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise without underwear for the movie’s hot scene

Tom Cruise took off his underwear to shoot a hot scene of Rebel Hearts, in order to get the desired reaction from his co-star: Nicole Kidman.

Ron Howard was not satisfied with the surprised expression on his face Nicole Kidman during a hot scene of Rebellious hearts in which his character lifts the salad bowl covering the private parts of Tom Cruise and, without talking to the actress, she asked Cruise to take off her panties for the next take.

Thanks to this stratagem Howard got exactly the effect he wanted: the sequence, after this “technical adjustment“, it was only shot once and the first take”without underpants“is what we can still see in the final version of the film.

Loading... Advertisements

The 1992 film is based on a story by the American director and stars Cruise and Kidman, who play two Irish immigrants seeking their fortune in 1890’s America, eventually taking part in the 1893 Land Race.

Rotten Tomatoes Rebel Hearts has a 50% approval rating based on reviews from 36 critics. The website’s critical consensus states: “Beautiful and simplistic, the film has all the beauty of an American epic without benefiting from its breadth. “