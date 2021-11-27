Rebellious hearts, Tom Cruise’s private parts put on display

Rebellious hearts is the film of Ron Howard of 1992 which will be broadcast this afternoon at 16.06 on Rete 4. Despite the criticism it was rather lukewarm in the reception to the film, above all because of the “fake” Irish accent of Tom Cruise, Rebellious hearts achieved great success with the public and is still considered a real cult today.

Rebellious hearts, the plot

It is the end of the nineteenth century and Joseph Donnelly (Tom Cruise) is an Irishman who has to face the difficult economic situation in which his family is raging. When the family unit fails to pay the rent, the owner of the property decides to set the house on fire, awakening a primal anger in Joseph. Blinded by hatred, the boy decides to take revenge on his landowner, going to his house to take his life, but when he arrives on the estate his path meets that of the man’s daughter, Shannon (Nicole Kidman). The girl is against the values ​​that the family wants to instill in her and the role that society has assigned to her. So, incredibly, the two agree to escape from Ireland and flee to America, with the hope of being able to get a piece of land to be able to live without submitting to anyone. After a far from hassle-free trip, the two arrive in New York and somehow manage to find a living, although they have to pretend to be brother and sister. But a strong attraction has already erupted between Joseph and Shannon, a feeling that scares both of them.

So Tom Cruise’s private parts were used

Although – as written by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base – Rebellious hearts became a comic film in Ireland due to the accent used by the two lead actors, the film by Ron Howard it is much loved in every other part of the world. There is no doubt that the success of the film is also partly due to the choice to have the two protagonists interpreted by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who at the time had been married for two years, after having met on the set of Days of thunder in 1987. Like the other films they starred in together, such as Eyes Wide Shut, also Rebellious hearts it somehow benefited from the intimacy that existed between the two and which allowed a certain degree of freedom to director Ron Howard. A freedom that was needed in a specific scene.

Towards the beginning of the film, in fact, Joseph is asleep in a bed, completely naked except for a salad bowl that covers his private parts. A salad bowl that Shannon, intrigued by finding herself in front of a naked man for the first time, has to lift to peek. As reported IMDBHowever, Ron Howard was not satisfied with Nicole Kidman’s performance in that scene. So, unbeknownst to the actress, the director asked Tom Cruise to take off his underwear and stay really naked. So when the scene was shot again, Nicole Kidman found herself in front of her husband’s private parts so that her surprised reaction was more real and plausible.