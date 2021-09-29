News

Rebellious Hearts – Underpants Tom Cruise in the Bowl Scene: Nicole Kidman’s reaction is perfect [VIDEO]

Among the small masterpieces of Ron Howard, Rebel Hearts it probably doesn’t have the fame it deserves. The film, released in theaters in 1992, is taken from a writing by Howard and Bob Dolman, having as protagonists Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman.

Rebellious Hearts and Tom Cruise’s Bowl Scene

An image of Rebel Hearts

At the time, future stars were moving i first steps in the industry of Hollywood. The cast includes, among other things, Thomas Gibson (at the film debut), Robert Prosky, Colm Meaney and the legendary Barbara Babcock, known mainly for her career on TV.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman play gods Irish immigrants looking for their fortune inAmerica of 1890, finally participating in the Race to the earth of 1893. The romantic atmospheres characterize Rebel Hearts, narrating the love story between Joseph And Shannon.

Presented out of competition at the 45th Cannes Film Festival, the feature film hides a nice curiosity behind the creation of a scene, in which Cruise, injured, is lying on the bed of the house of the Christie and Kidman intent on spy on the “thank you” of him who will become his consort. In the beginning, under the bowl that covered the actor there was the underwear.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

However, the plans changed, in the course of construction. This is because Kidman was not convincing in her expression of false modesty. In short, a touch of realism was missing spontaneous naturalness. And what did the good Ron Howard devise to make the most credible? The solution was… out of the ordinary, but it gave the desired effect.

The director suggested Tom Cruise to take off your underwear, without warning Kidman in advance. At the time the two had already been married in real life, for a couple of years (the marriage will end with the divorce announced on August 8, 2001). The trick worked, taking advantage of surprise Kidman who for Howard had the right reaction. The surrender can be seen in the scene below!

Read also Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and the magic of 25: that’s why this number has a special meaning for the couple

