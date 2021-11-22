Rebic takes a lot of risk, the latest on Tomori

Milan: the latest on Rebic and Tomori

As mentioned, there is a lot of pessimism about the Ante Rebic situation. The exams carried out yesterday confirmed that the Croatian is the victim of a hamstring injury. For this reason, there is a concrete possibility that his return to the field will be postponed directly to 2022. The certainty will come when in 10 days he will be subjected to further tests and checks, but at the moment the feeling is that his 2021 may already be over. .

The question concerning Fikayo Tomori’s conditions is certainly less serious, struggling with a hip discomfort that forced him to forfeit the match against Fiorentina. His conditions will be carefully evaluated tomorrow, before issuing the squad list for Wednesday’s match against Atletico Madrid. Of course, there will be no unnecessary risks, also to try to have the boy regularly available for the next championship match against Sassuolo and also for the following commitments until the Christmas break. At the moment it would seem difficult to imagine him calling for the Champions League, also given the personalized work done today.