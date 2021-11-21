Rebic tile, Tomori worries Pioli

Besides the defeat also the mockery. After the first match with no points won for the Milan, the Rossoneri also have to tackle the injury problem. Many players are passing by the infirmary and Stefano Pioli he would need everyone now more than ever.

Milan, the calendar before the Christmas break

No alarm bells, the Milan remains a competitive team that plays football well and the results prove it. The Rossoneri are still top in the standings, obviously waiting Inter-Napoli. The calendar before the Christmas holidays, however, will be prohibitive, with many matches between Champions And A league. The pegs boys will face theAtletico Madrid during the week, the Liverpool in early December and the Naples on the 19th of next month. In between the challenges against Sassuolo, Genoa, Salerno, Udinese and Empoli.

Milan, Rebic tile

The passage of the turn in Champions is complicated, as is the third place in the group which would guarantee theEuropa League. However, everything is still open and the Milan will believe it until the end. However, the accident emergency is the real obstacle to overcome for Pegs, also because there is no comforting news. Ante Rebic, who, as specified by the conference technician, skipped the Fiorentina for a twinge after a heel strike, he suffered an injury to the hamstring of the right thigh. There is a risk of having it available again in 2022.

Milan, Pioli crosses his fingers for Tomori

Defense also worries. For Tomori the next two days will be decisive: the hip problem could keep him out of the challenge of Champions With the’Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, the recoveries of Calabria And Maignan, but the indents aren’t right around the corner.

