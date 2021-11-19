Sports

“Rebic will not be there for this reason”

Hello and welcome back friends of SpazioMilan. Today we will follow Stefano’s press conference for you Pegs who will present tomorrow night’s match against Fiorentina. The Rossoneri, still unbeaten and at the top together with Naples, will look for yet another away victory, waiting for Sunday’s big match between Inter and Napoli

The conference begins

Problem for Ante Rebic

Yes, in today’s match, after a heel strike, he felt a pang. It will not be in the race tomorrow

About Vlahovic

A very strong center forward, I like him for his characteristics

What Fiorentina do you expect?

I never trust absences. We too have gone through such periods. They will find even more energy. They are a strong team with a precise identity

How’s the team doing?

The team is doing well. Sorry for Calabria and for Ante

A thought on the stop

We actually worked well with the guys who didn’t go to the national team. After Calabria, they all returned very well

How is Calabria?

I hope to recover it as soon as possible. We play every three days and we need everyone. Between now and Christmas we have a busy calendar full of important commitments. I’m sorry because Davide was fine but he is part of football“.

AC Milan’s home-away schedule is practically the same: what does it mean?

It is important to play the same way both at home and away. Last year there was a lot of talk about Milan who were lucky and favored by the empty stadiums. Also tomorrow we will play to win

How is Leao doing?

Well, I saw it well and it recharged the batteries. He hasn’t played much for the national team and will make his contribution tomorrow

Italian is his successor to Fiorentina

“THEItalian is a very good coach. He has clear ideas and is also young. He’s giving the viola a nice identity“.

What does it mean to return to Florence for you?

It will never be a match like any other. I have grown a lot and have given a lot to the city. In addition there is the memory of Astori. When I return to Florence it is getting closer and closer

Kessie situation

Kessie is fine, in the derby he was judged only for the penalty episode but he made a great second half

Giroud or Ibra?

We choose primarily based on physical condition. Then there are other aspects to consider such as the characteristics of the opponent. Yesterday I finally trained many doubles and I could choose with my eyes closed

How is Florenzi doing?

Better, even if it has to increase the time. I haven’t lined up behind him yet because Calabria and Kalulu are doing very well

What Fiorentina will be tomorrow?

Aggressive as ever. They will impose rhythm. We should be good at exploiting spaces and making little mistakes

AC Milan kick a lot on goal this year and 52% of the times the shots turn into goals

A feature that says a lot. We have grown in awareness. This makes the players stronger

How is Messias?

Very good. Slightly behind Florenzi but he is showing great things

Tomorrow is a very important match. Will it keep concentration high?

It is not necessary. The boys know the importance of the match and of the moment also for the championship. We are determined and focused

How much the absence of Calabria will weigh?

Each player has his own characteristics but Kalulu and Florenzi will be ready

Can Messias give you alternative solutions?

We have few lefties. He can give us something more, he needs to play and he will be ready “

Pioli’s conference ends here

Source link

