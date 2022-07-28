“Rebirth”. Beyonce’s album leaked before its release, her fans refuse to listen to it

Several links, allowing to listen to songs appearing on Beyoncé’s new album, entitled Renaissancewere relayed on Twitter on the evening of Wednesday July 27, 2022, relates BFM TV. While the official release of the singer’s latest album is due to take place on the night of Thursday July 28 to Friday July 29, many angry fans have asked Internet users to wait for the official release to discover these new titles. Out of respect for her and her work.

So out of respect for the queen of the world I will patiently wait for the official release of the album to listen to it. #Beyonce —Marcuus (@marcgeromegnace) July 27, 2022

According to the American media TMZwhich revealed this leak, the songs titled “Alien Superstar”, “Church Girl” and “Cuff It” started circulating on social media. The website of variety evokes “high quality FLAC files that certainly sound like the album” available on the Internet.

An accidental sale?

“So out of respect for the queen of the world, I will patiently wait for the official release of the album to listen to it”, tweeted a fan of the popstar. According to Internet users, this leak is due to an accidental premature sale in Leclerc stores. A customer posted the photo of the CD, along with a receipt dated July 27, which was already on the shelves in a group supermarket. Contacted by BFM-TV, the CEO of the Leclerc brands, Michel Édouard Leclerc, commented that he had not been informed of this premature marketing.

Ladies and gentlemen, The album of #Beyonce “Renaissance” was placed on sale in France before its official release, which caused the leak ? pic.twitter.com/Xuh4lHpJGl —Caribbean News (@BatManNews420) July 28, 2022

For their part, the agents of Beyoncé and the distributor of the album, did not react to this leak. On a message posted on Instagram via the singer’s business account read: ” patience is a virtue. »

After unveiling in June Break My Soul, the first single from this new album, Beyoncé had shared, in early July, the cover, where we can see her almost naked on a silver horse. Highly anticipated by Queen B fans, Renaissancewhich succeeds Lemonade released in 2016, is the singer’s seventh solo album.