Rebirth Island FINALLY has its own playlist with multiple modes!

Warzone Patch – Since this morning it has officially landed on Call of Duty Warzone the new patch relating to the mid-season update, a massive update that introduces numerous balances and a myriad of bug fixes to the game.

Starting from these, numerous problems have been solved that caused crashes and malfunctions (especially for console players), but interventions were also reported related to other issues such as the bug for which returning from the gulag we were without weapons.

With today’s update, a new weapon also lands, the small smg Welgun (we will talk about it in more detail with a special piece that we will publish later), a new operator (you will find all the information below) and also the new mode Vanguard Swag terzetti, famous plunder in “World War II” format.

As for the balances, we observe numerous changes for the MP40, the STG44 and then also for the BREN, the BAR And the Automaton beyond to AS44 and to NZ41. Of these, the Automaton, the STG44, the AS44 and the assault rifle NZ-41 receive a major recoil buff, which should therefore be much more controllable for these weapons from now on.

These same weapons then enjoy numerous small balances to some of their accessories, always aimed at further reducing the recoil during the firing phase. For the BREN then there is an extraordinary buff to the barrel Queen’s 705mm Royal, which now does more damage and handles the recoil of the LMG better.

Among the nerfs we note the changes to damage of the MP40 (which with this round of balancing loses a bit of explosiveness – but for some there is already an alternative, namely the STEN, we talked about just yesterday), in addition to a series of nerfs at the ADS speed for both the Automaton that for the STG44 (interventions that are absolutely in line with what the devs expressed yesterday regarding their desire to see much more “specialized” weapons on Warzone).

Let’s go and see all the details:

Vanguard Plunder We’ve curated a 1940’s take on the tried, tested and well loved mode… Plunder! Drop in now to reexperience Plunder with the WWII ruleset that you’ve seen across other Vanguard game modes – but this time where Cash extraction is no longer a given. The spoils of war are now in your hands, so take what’s yours! Fixed several issues causing instability on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

More fixes to come.

Fixed an issue that was causing crashes on the PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue with the Packed Powder Attachment where it was increasing Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Double Barrel (VG) where its Akimbo Gun Perk was not properly decreasing Damage.

Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Alpha (VG) where its VDD 189mm Short Barrel was incorrectly affecting Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) where its SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic would envelop the screen while firing.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit / peek / shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to return from the Gulag with an incorrect Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked from the Gunsmith screen while accessing Custom Loadouts during a match.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect visual assets to appear for certain Store Bundle previews.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect description text to appear for certain Operators.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear below cross-platform friends on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue preventing the “Get 3 Wins as Francis” Operator Mission from tracking progress.

Fixed an issue causing the Caldera Victory Exfil cinematic to end prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing the Match Summary button to not work.

Fixed an issue causing Tactical Insertion to not appear in the Field Upgrades menu. Xbox Home Button: Players are reporting an issue where pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game may cause instability. Clan Tags: Players are reporting that typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅) may cause instability. For more information on all live issues, please visit our Warzone Trello Board. New Weapons Welgun Submachine Gun (VG) Heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements.

Weapon Adjustments There are several changes pertaining to ‘Visual Recoil’ below. Though the systems that comprise ‘Visual Recoil’ are complex, we will be using the term loosely to describe the effects of camera or Weapon movement that may not be directly tied to its Recoil behavior. »Assault Rifle« STG44 (VG)

Automaton (VG) Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased

AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased

NZ-41 (VG) Recoil Deviation decreased slightly Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later

»Shotgun« Einhorn Revolving (VG) Hip Spread increased slightly

* Edited 9:15 PM PT Jan 12 »Submachine Gun« MP40 (VG) Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1 Max Damage Range decreased to 473, down from 500 Mid Damage Range decreased to 612, down from 650

»Ammo« Cooper Carbine (VG) Compressed Rounds Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

»Barrel« STG44 (VG) VDD 760mm 05B Visual Recoil decreased Cooper Carbine (VG) 22 ″ Cooper Custom Sprint to Fire Speed ​​decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3

Bren (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal No longer removes Damage Falloff Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37

MP40 (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%

»Gun Perk« Double Barrel (VG) Akimbo Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%

»Magazine« STG44 (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Move Speed ​​increased by 4% ADS Speed ​​increased by 1% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3

Bren (VG) 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21

»Muzzle« Stg44 (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013 MX Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Automaton (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01 Visual Recoil decreased slightly MX Silencer ADS Speed ​​decreased by 5.1%, up from 4% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03

Einhorn Revolving (VG) M97 Full Choke ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85 A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.

»Rear Grip« Stg44 (VG) Pine Tar Grip ADS Speed ​​decreased by 4.9%, up from 4% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1 Rubber Grip Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047

Automaton (VG) Polymer Grip Visual Recoil decreased slightly

»Stock« Stg44 (VG) Krausnick S11S Folding Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Cooper Carbine (VG) Removed Stock Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1 Visual Recoil decreased

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Removed Stock Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6% VDD Hunter Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%

»Underbarrel« Stg44 (VG) Carver Foregrip M1941 Hand Stop

BAR (VG) Carver Foregrip Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093 Visual Recoil decreased slightly M1930 Strife Angled Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012

Automaton (VG) Carver Foregrip ADS Speed ​​decreased by 5%, up from 4% Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016 Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065 Visual Recoil decreased slightly M1941 Hand Stop Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049 Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

New Operator Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes: SOTF Trident Acquire Isabella via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.

New Bundle Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle

This 10-item Store Bundle includes: “Survey Corps” Legendary Operator Skin “History” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Ymir Curse” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Secret Keeper” Epic Charm “One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker “Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem “Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move “Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight “Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro

The mid-season update will have a download size of approximately 5 GB for those who own the free-to-play console version of Warzone and are currently on the latest updates. Warzone Update Sizes PlayStation 5:

PlayStation 4:

Xbox One Series X / S:

Xbox One:

PC: 3.9 GB (Warzone Only) 8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)

NOTES: PC users will also need 14 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Remember, the Vanguard download is not necessary if you are only playing Warzone, and vice versa.

Furthermore, for a smaller overall file size, Players can choose to uninstall / remove other data packs if they are no longer needed.

What do you think of all these changes? Recall that the balances shown here are already active on Warzone from this morning.

The discussion, as always, is absolutely open!

