Rebombori gives life to Pippi Longstocking and pays tribute to the pioneers of the story

VALENCIA. During this month of March Rebombori Espai de Contes hosts different activities to value the figure of women and girls. The cultural center located next to the Patraix square (C/Dibujante Manuel Gago, 14) begins the celebration with the storyteller Pippi Longstocking’s Big Adventure. A children’s show that adapts the popular literary work of Astrid Lindgren, with a duration of 50 minutes. The screenings will take place on Friday 4, Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, through its website. The cost of the tickets is 5 euros, and 8 euros for the brave who want to combine this adventure with the passage of the Calibracetic Professorin which to invent stories and discover new magical worlds.

On the other hand, the doors are dyed purple with the proposal of the theater students of the Espai Rebombori Group, together with their teachers Sandra Calatayud and Candela Herrero, who have prepared a show for March 8 with which they remember that the fight for equality must be every day of the year through different monologues made with texts by outstanding women such as Ana Morgade, Madonna or Emma Watson.

I Edition of the Patraix Pioneers Awards

As a culmination to this purple agenda in honor of Women’s Day, on Thursday, March 10, the I Edition of the Patraix Pioneers Awardsthe first equality gala in the neighbourhood, in which four relevant women from the Patraix neighborhood will be awarded.

This event, organized by the Patraix Neighborhood Association, Rebombori Espai de Contes and the Prosa Elástica Association, seeks to give visibility to women from the Patraix neighborhood and become a benchmark in the city of Valencia.

Likewise, as a prelude to the gala, there will be a storytelling with the theme of equality in which the achievements of several women who have contributed to the advancement of humanity will be discussed: Dorothy Vaughan, Melly Shelly, Rosalind Franklin and Marie Curie. Four women who were pioneers in disciplines that, until now, were monopolized by men. The performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the awards gala at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to this activity is free and to attend you must reserve a place by phone, email or in person at Rebombori. Space of Counts.