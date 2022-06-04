Reboot Fantastic Four | Fans ask these protagonists: one already came out in Marvel, another comes from DC and the third was a Disney boy

One of the most anticipated movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) without a doubt it is the reboot of fantastic fourcharacters who have had two sagas on the big screenof which he only liked the first -which had two tapes-, while the second did so badly in 2015 that they canceled the second installment.

It was in 2020 when Kevin Feigpresident and creative director of Marvel Studios, announced during Investor’s Day that the family of superheroes made up of reed richards (mister fantastic), Susan “Sue” Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) Y Ben Grimm (The Mole) would probably have a new movie for 2023which would be led by jon wattsthe man behind the success of the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Everything painted for it to be a film just as ambitious as the last installment of the friendly arachnid that premiered in December of last year, however, no more than two months ago, Jon Watts left the project arguing that he would take a break from superhero movies. Since then, the reboot has been headless and its possible release date is getting closer and closer.

The directors who sound for the tape

These weeks have been shuffled several Name of possible candidates to direct the reboot of The Fantastic Fourincluded sam raimiwhose work we already know because he is the man behind the first Spider-Man saga and more recently the successful film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But there is also talk of Taika Waititiwho already has a lot of experience in the Marvel Universe, just like his dear friend James Gunn. Another talented person who has also resonated to take on the project is the actress Bryce DallasHowardwho pleasantly surprised the fandom of starwars directing what may be the best episodes of the series The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett Book.

Another actor whose name has been put on the table to direct the film is John Krasinskiwho recently joined the UCM in the second Doctor Strange movie, playing one of the members of the illuminati: Mister Fantastic who, although he had a very brief appearance, left the door open to return in an upcoming project.

Did they leak the ideal cast?

Ever since the rumors about the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Much was said about the possible cameos of old characters and others who would never have appeared in the UCM. John Krasinski He was always the fans’ (and apparently Marvel’s) first choice to play Reed Richards.

So when you debut in Doc Strange 2the 42-year-old actor was more than confirmed to be the protagonist of the reboot of The Fantastic 4, but the question that remained then was who would be chosen to complete the powerful team whose rights -which belonged to Fox- returned to Marvel Studios just in 2019.

Initially it was said that those who would accompany Krasinski would be Kristen Bell, Chase Stokes and Seth Rogen as Susan, Johnny and Ben, respectively; however, at the end of last year two well-known actresses sounded to bring the wife of Mr. Fantastic to life: Charlize Theronwho did sign for the UCM already, but as the powerful sorceress Cleawho appears in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange 2 and confirms that there will be a third installment.

The other movie star that everyone would like to bring to life as the Invisible Woman is Emily Bluntwho in real life is Kransinky’s wife and with whom he shares credits in the saga of a place in silence. Blunt has stated on several occasions that he is not interested in participating in superhero movieshowever, fans are clamoring for her to join her husband in Fantastic Four and maybe i’ll change opinion soon.

Finally, in recent days rumors have circulated that those chosen to complete the powerful team of superheroes would be two stars of film and television. One of them would be Zack Efronwho we will remember had his Disney beginnings and has forged a career in the last decade as a leading man and more recently as a dad. Fans want to see him as Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Sue’s brother.

And to bring La Mole to life, there would be one of the revelations in the world of superheroes: John Cena, who at some point in 2021 did not deny being interested in bringing the character to life and who might be close to achieving it. This year, the former star of the WWE achieved fame as peacemakerthe antihero we met in the suicide squad whose success was such that James Gunn produced his own series for HBO Max.

It is worth remembering that Cena had already said a few months ago that Cena confessed that he had already auditioned for an important Marvel and Fox character, Cablebut whose role finally stayed Josh Brolin. Now all that remains is to wait for Kevin Feige to get the director first, and then for this cast to be recruited by the chosen one, as fans on social networks assure that it is the ideal.

KEEP READING:

When does Avengers 5 come out? These are all the rumors about the next big crossover in the Marvel Universe

Disney Plus: these 6 Marvel series already have a release date on the streaming platform