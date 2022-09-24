Reboot of the Fantastic Four of the MCU already has screenwriters

At this past San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, Marvel fans were left wanting more information on one particular movie: The Fantastic Four. So far the only thing we know is that the director of the film will be Matt Shakman, but all the rumors about the casting are still mere rumors. Nevertheless, dead line has exclusively reported that there are already writers for the project, it is about Jeff Kaplan Y Ian Springer.

According to the outlet, these writers were already working alongside Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige even before Shakman joined Marvel as director. The Fantastic Four. Now the director and the two writers will collaborate to bring the script to fruition and begin production. It is surprising that this film has in its creative team people who are not very experienced in the industry; Shakman has TV experience directing episodes for shows like Game of Thrones – 59% and WandaVision – 95%, but Kaplan and Springer are practically unknown, and the only project they have carried out is comedy Disaster Weddingfrom Warner Bros., which is still in development.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that a big studio bets on new talents, sometimes the result is great and other times things get out of control. A long time ago Josh Trank, a rookie who had stood out for his first feature film, Power Without Limits- 85%, was hired by Fox to direct the Fantastic Four reboot – 9%, and the result was disastrous. However, under the supervision of Kevin Feigit is possible that the duo of Kaplan and Springer, along with Shakman’s direction, will give us a pleasant surprise.

The rights to the Fantastic Four were held by the 20th Century Fox film studio for decades, until Disney acquired the 21st Century Fox company and had the rights back at Marvel Studios. They also got the rights to Deadpool and the X-Men, but unlike Fantastic Four, it hasn’t been confirmed when we’ll see an X-Men reboot, while Deadpool is getting a new movie, but it’s being made by the same writers and with the same actor from Deadpool – 84% and Deadpool 2 – 85%, so it’s not clear which cinematic universe it belongs to.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024, and for now there is no confirmed actor, although an alleged leak revealed a list of candidate actresses to give life Sue Storm / Invisible Woman: Lily James (Pam and Tommy – 89%), Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables – 69%, Mean Girls – 83%), Philippa Soo (Hamilton – 100%), Jodie Comer (The Last Duel – 86%, Free Guy: Taking control – 96%), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women – 94%, Ladybird- 97%) and Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible 8).

Until now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to captivate its audience, and although Phase 4 of the franchise has had some controversies, it is almost a fact that The Fantastic Four will succeed, since previous versions of these superheroes in the cinema have been very bad. Some may fondly remember Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% and Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37%, but they were really very mediocre; the only reason for some to revalue them now is that the 2015 film, fantastic fourit was lousy.

In the remainder of the year Marvel Studios will only release one more film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which there are high expectations, since it is a sequel to one of the most successful and celebrated installments of the MCU, Black Panther – 90%, and although it no longer features Chadwick Boseman, the developers have promised that it will be a tribute to the deceased actor in 2020.

