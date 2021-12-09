“Rebound” effect on the thirteenth: so this year it will return to growth

Good news for consumers ahead of the holiday season: the thirteenth, after the decline of a year ago, are increasing again. In 2021, the “extra” monthly payments will reach a total of 43.7 billion euros, still a long way off (-1.2 billion) compared to 2019, but 360 million more than a year ago. According to Confesercenti, the increase will generate an economic boost of about 21 billion, or 2.7 more than the Christmas holidays of 2020.

To receive the thirteenth this year will be over 35 million Italians between retirees and employees, for an average amount of just over 1,200 euros net. For public employees it is usually paid from 10 to 20 December depending on the sector they belong to and the collective agreement. There is no fixed date even for the private sector, but – as a rule – payments are made before Christmas to stimulate consumption.

Most of the amount will go to consumption, but not Christmas gifts: in particular it will be reserved for household and family expenses, for which Italians will employ almost 15.7 billion, over 3.3 billion more than last year + 27.4%. A boom that looks like a rebound: last year, in fact, the same expenditure item had recorded a decline of 3.4 billion.

On the other hand, the share of resources that will go as a gift decreases (5.4 billion, 10.2% less than in 2020) and that dedicated to accounts to be paid which falls from 13 billion last year to 10.2 this December. Savings, on the other hand, are still growing: this year 12.5 billion will end up under the mattress, almost one billion more than in 2020 and 2.1 billion more than in 2019.

“The increase is due to the post-pandemic economic recovery and the decline in public debt. We are confident, but we must not stop. Savings have increased for the second consecutive year, but this is due to the continuing uncertainty generated by the ongoing health emergency. We need to speed up on the fourth dose of vaccine in order to wipe out any doubts about any new restrictions: the recovery must not be blocked again ”, said Confesercenti.

Source: Today.it