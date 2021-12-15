Rebound of cryptocurrencies. What do analysts think?

Tuesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement expected today. Here’s what four analysts say about the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What happened

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst based in Amsterdam, believes that Bitcoin hit a low on December 4 and that the bull market is not over. He added that the impact of new Federal Reserve measures, such as tapering, has already been discounted by the market.

I repeat again; the bottom on #Bitcoin was hit on 4 December. The bull market isn’t over. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 14, 2021

As for Ethereum, Van de Poppe said the cryptocurrency is “doing well” and believes it is ready for a retest of its previous breakout level before continuing to rise.

#Ethereum is doing just fine. Some key levels to watch, but seems to me that we’re just ready for a retest of previous breakout level, before we continue moving. pic.twitter.com/HytQPWHCy3 – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 14, 2021

The cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen he said that Bitcoin is “stretching its legs”, while believing that 2022 will be another good year for Ethereum.

#Bitcoin stretching its legs – Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) December 14, 2021

I think 2022 will be another good year for $ ETH – Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) December 15, 2021

The cryptocurrency trader known under the pseudonym of Pentoshi (over 415,000 of his Twitter followers) retweeted his previous post, and claims he started buying back Bitcoin after selling them last month.

Have started buying back significantly what I’ve offloaded in $ BTC the last month. Will bid down to 42k. I think we could have another 10% down but we’ll see what market gives. I am ready I’ve also been transparent, and given all my thoughts in an extremely detailed manner 🙂 https://t.co/oRvPTkkp8v pic.twitter.com/Utei8roS1o – Pentoshi satsdarts lover (@ Pentosh1) December 13, 2021

The cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett he said that Bitcoin may have hit the low, but to be constructive again it must first climb back to the 53,000 level.

$ BTC is still holding above the April trend line. Break that, and I’ll look to $ 43k as the next support.#Bitcoin needs to get back above $ 53k to turn constructive again. Lots of chop following the Dec. 4th candle as expected. 8-hour chart: pic.twitter.com/GHLxTvOo6T – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) December 14, 2021

Bennett warned investors to be careful as the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision could trigger a lot of volatility.

Because it is important

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rebounded alongside other major cryptocurrencies on Tuesday.

With inflation remaining high, it is widely expected that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the roadmap to reduce bond purchases. Many investors expect the Fed to start raising interest rates shortly after it stops its asset purchase program.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 2.5% daily to $ 48,558.44; in the last 24 hours Ethereum had a 2% increase to $ 3,882.86.