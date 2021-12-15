News

Rebound of cryptocurrencies. What do analysts think?

Tuesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement expected today. Here’s what four analysts say about the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What happened

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst based in Amsterdam, believes that Bitcoin hit a low on December 4 and that the bull market is not over. He added that the impact of new Federal Reserve measures, such as tapering, has already been discounted by the market.

As for Ethereum, Van de Poppe said the cryptocurrency is “doing well” and believes it is ready for a retest of its previous breakout level before continuing to rise.

The cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen he said that Bitcoin is “stretching its legs”, while believing that 2022 will be another good year for Ethereum.

The cryptocurrency trader known under the pseudonym of Pentoshi (over 415,000 of his Twitter followers) retweeted his previous post, and claims he started buying back Bitcoin after selling them last month.

The cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett he said that Bitcoin may have hit the low, but to be constructive again it must first climb back to the 53,000 level.

Bennett warned investors to be careful as the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision could trigger a lot of volatility.

See also: The price outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Because it is important

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rebounded alongside other major cryptocurrencies on Tuesday.

With inflation remaining high, it is widely expected that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the roadmap to reduce bond purchases. Many investors expect the Fed to start raising interest rates shortly after it stops its asset purchase program.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 2.5% daily to $ 48,558.44; in the last 24 hours Ethereum had a 2% increase to $ 3,882.86.

