rebound to come for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven Spain, like in the heyday? Analysis by John Ferreira

While Marca announced this morning that an agreement had been reached between CR7 and the Saudi club Al-Nassr, the Portuguese would not have decided on his next destination yet! Indeed, according to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano, the former Manchester United center forward has received an official offer from the club based in Riyadh (the capital of Saudi Arabia). A contract of almost 200 million euros per season until 2025. The only problem is that a large part of this money is made up of sponsor contracts. So it’s not yet clear whether image rights can be agreed, which could hold Cristiano Ronaldo back. The Italian journalist also specifies that nothing has yet been signed or decided. The five-time Ballon d’Or is fully focused on the World Cup with Portugal, with the aim of winning his first World Cup (which is probably his last), and at the same time allowing the Portuguese to win their first World Cup. . CR7 should therefore decide on its future at the end of the competition…