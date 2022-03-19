REBUILD will address how to build buildings with people’s well-being and health in mind

REBUILD 2022 will give the keys to transforming homes into more ‘human’ spaces: more light, better air quality, greater energy efficiency, better facilities and the incorporation of technology.

The National Conference on Advanced Architecture and Construction 4.0, which will bring together more than 400 building experts, will also discuss new trends in co-living and co-housing.

Putting people at the center of the building will be one of the objectives of the new edition of REBUILD 2022the reference event for the construction industry in Spain, which returns to IFEMA Madrid from April 26 to 28 and its objective is to continue offering the answers that the sector needs to adapt to new social needs and move towards a change in the production model based on industrialization, digitization and sustainability.

Among these needs is the adaptation of homes to make them more “human”. According to the “Health, spaces, people” report, presented in the last edition of REBUILD, the air in our homes can be up to 5 times more polluted than the outside air. In addition, around 40% of the population of the countries of the European Union is exposed to road traffic noise at levels above 55 decibels.

The data speaks for itself and REBUILD is committed to addressing this problem, also taking advantage of the arrival of the Next Generation EU funds, which will be the great impetus to revitalize the Spanish real estate park. “It is essential to add the point of view of health when building new housing developments or renovating existing ones”, points out Gema Traveria, Director of REBUILD. “We have to create and design spaces that are bright, with acoustic and thermal insulation, with openings to the outside, with good ventilation that guarantees a healthy air we breathe, and more energy efficient,” he adds.

More and more architects in Spain are betting on the Passivhaus or passive house when designing homes. It is a construction standard that, since its birth in Germany three decades ago, has been spreading thanks to its ability to reduce energy consumption and generate comfort with air purification systems or better insulation from outside noise.

In this sense, the BREEAM as a certificate of sustainability in buildings also evaluates in one of its ten categories the impact on health and well-being of the building.

Another important factor, beyond sustainability, that has gained importance since the beginning of the pandemic has been ventilation systems. Thus, leading firms in providing this type of solutions, such as Aldes, Baxi, Siber, Soler & Palau, Sodeca and Zehnder will be present at the event to present the latest advances in air conditioning and ventilation solutions, such as, for example, the Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (CMV), among many others, which allows physically ventilating a space without changing the temperature and thus providing quality air. In addition, companies such as Thermochip, Knauf Industries, Alucoil, Kömmerling, Persycom, Corian, Saloni, Sika, will provide insulation or material solutions to improve the quality of spaces and homes.

On the other hand, issues such as the Renovation Wave, the European strategy that aims to undertake energy reforms, or the rehabilitation agenda that the Government of Spain is supporting through aid programs for residential rehabilitation and social housing, and which are within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), they will be some of the protagonists on the agenda of the National Congress of Advanced Architecture and Construction 4.0.

Construction 4.0: Build-to-rent, Co-living and Co-housing, concepts that are already a reality

In recent years, new, cheaper housing options have been appearing on the market. In this case, concepts such as Build-to-rent, promoted by industrialized construction, are based on construction intended for rent and thus facilitate access to housing, especially among young people. In fact, according to a study carried out by the consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY), it is estimated that in the next 3 years 504,000 new homes will be built in Spain, of which 5.4% will be rented through this model.

In addition, other concepts, such as co-living or co-housing, which were seen as very distant trends, are beginning to gain a foothold in the Spanish real estate scene. In this sense, experts such as the architect Luis Palacios, from Arenas Basabe Palacios Arquitectos, or Ricard Grau, from the La Boqueria architecture studio, will explain why these options are beginning to become popular among many generations, including seniors. These trends are characterized by sharing common spaces, such as the kitchen, the laundry room or the dining room, for example, but always reserving a private space that adapts to the needs of the tenant. They also serve to respond to the demand for housing by the so-called digital nomads, who are looking for a modern place of residence for short stays.