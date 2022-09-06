Recall of a Kim Kardashian brand product in France – LINFO.re

Entertainment

A beauty product from the Kardashian sisters is the subject of a recall in France. The government site Rappel Conso notes the presence of a substance prohibited for sale.

A “environmental risk”

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention (DGCCRF) advises against buying and using theKardashian Beauty Beauty Elixir. This product for damaged hair has been reminded in France. It would contain “a substance prohibited for sale”which would represent an important “environmental risk”.

Product distributed by Stokomani stores

The sheet of reminder published by the government website Drink reminder specifies that the product, packaged in a 50 ml bottle, was distributed by Stokomani stores throughout the Francebetween February 1 and June 16, 2022. All lots are affected by this measure.

Another recalled product

This is the second time in less than a month that a product from the brand created by the kardashian sisters is recalled for the same reason. Black Seed Dry Oil, a treatment for brittle hair, was targeted in early August. This product should no longer be used due to an environmental risk.

